Remi Tinubu, NonyeSoludo Empower 1,000 Anambra Women to Boost Their Businesses

David-ChyddyElekein Awka





Wives of the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Anambra State Governor, Prof. ChukwumaSoludo; Senator OluremiTinubu and Dr. NonyeSoludo, respectively have jointly empowered 1,000 women in Anambra State.

The empowerment came courtesy of the nationwide flag off of Renewed Hope Initiative and Tony Elumelu Foundation Women Empowerment Programme by Mrs. RemiTinubu.

While Senator Tinubu had slated 500 women to benefit from the small business recapitalization grant in each state of the federation, Mrs. NonyeSoludo mapped out funds for additional 500 women in the state.

The funds disbursement which took place at the new Government House, Light House, Awka, yesterday, witnessed massive attendance from indigent women who were empowered with N50,000 each as seed fund for their businesses.

While disbursing the fund, Mrs. Soludo thanked the wife of the president for being diligent in helping and empowering indigent women around the country.

She said: “It is a notable fact that when you empower a woman, you have empowered a family. I want to thank the wife of the president of Nigeria, Senator OluremiTinubu for constantly thinking of how to help women across Nigeria.

“The money you are getting today is not for you to make new pot of soup but for you to put it in your businesses, and my belief is that God will bless it and it would cause your businesses to blossom.”

She shared the story of an indigent women she had been earlier empowered to sell pap, and she expanded and added bean cake to her business and today she is effortlessly feeding her family.

She also added additional N7,000 to all the beneficiaries for their transport, saying the additional money will aid them to transport themselves home without touching the seed fund which is meant to support their businesses.

Speaking with journalists after the event, Mrs. Soludo said the beneficiaries were picked from various communities in the state, and that the target were mainly indigent women.