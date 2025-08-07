Optometrists Move to Align Professional Practice with Technological Trends for Enhanced Eyecare Service Delivery 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Optometrists in Nigeria have embarked on a quest to improve their professional services in healthcare delivery by embracing and keeping abreast with technological advancements.

The President of the Nigerian Optometric Association(NOA), Dr. Anderson Chimeziri, made known the initiative in his address at the 48th Annual Conference of the association held in Umuahia with the theme, “Optometry in a Changing World: Adapting to Emerging Trends”.

He said that Optometrists could not afford to remain static as “we find ourselves amidst an era characterised by rapid technological progress, shifting global health dynamics, and evolving patient expectations.

“As primary eye care providers, we must not only keep pace, we must take the lead in embracing cutting-edge technological advancements, and aligning with emerging global trends to enhance vision care delivery”.

Chimeziri stated that the theme of the conference “resonates profoundly with the core of our profession” as eye care professionals seek ways to render quality service by aligning their skills to the dictates of technological advancements.

The Chief Executive Officer/Registrar, Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria(ODORBN), Dr. Obinna Edwin Awiaka, lent his voice on the need for Optometrists to be up-to-date with the trends in their profession.

“As eye care professionals, it is imperative that we embrace change and remain proactive in shaping the future of Optometry in Nigeria just as exemplified in the recently concluded Eyeball Summit of the ODORBN held in Abuja,” he said.

Awiaka said that ODORBN, as the regulatory authority for Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians in Nigeria, would not be found wanting “in ensuring that our professionals are not only qualified, but also adequately equipped to meet global standards practice”.

He assured the stakeholders that ODORBN “will continue to review the regulatory framework to ensure that it reflects current realities and prepares practitioners for the future”.

The ODORBN registrar outlined some key areas the body would focus on “in this rapidly changing landscape”, namely Digital Transformation in Eye Care, Continuing Professional Development (CPD), Workforce Development and Ethics, and Public Health Integration.

While commending the leadership of the NOA “for its steadfast commitment to the advancement of our noble profession”, Awiaka stressed that “Optometry must continue to play a central role in primary healthcare delivery”.

The Federal government, on its part, pledged to support members of NOA to realise their goal of applying technology to improve service delivery, saying that it would continue to sustain its partnership with the Optometrists .

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, who was represented by the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, Professor Azubuike Onyebuchi, delivered FG’s goodwill message.

He noted that Optometrists play crucial role in the health sector given that “eye care is part of the federal government sector-wide approach for quality healthcare for Nigerians”.

He noted that the theme for NOA’s 48th Annual Conference aligns with the broader vision for quality healthcare services, adding that he believed the conference would enable the association to strategise on how to achieve its stated goal.

According to him, the adoption of sector-wide approach in the nation’s healthcare policy would engender renewal of hope for Nigerians, knowing that “at any point in time they will have access to quality healthcare”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Abia State chairman of NOA, Dr. Ogbonna Onyedikachi stated that the conference represented “a testament to our shared commitment to the pursuit of excellence, innovation, and quality in eye care delivery across Nigeria”.

He said that the conference presented an opportunity for the Optometrists “to renew our professional bonds, evaluate our progress, and chart new paths toward national eye health advancement”.

The Abia NOA chairman lauded Governor Alex Otti for his remarkable achievements in transforming the health sector, saying that the Abia chief executive has not “only seen the need, (but) has acted with precision, passion, and purpose”.

He said: “In less than three years, Abia has witnessed massive infrastructural renewal, revival of the health sector, and strategic investment in human capital.

“Particularly noteworthy for us as eye care professionals is the creation of the Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau – a bold and unprecedented move by Governor Otti to institutionalise and prioritise eye health as a critical component of public health”.

Onyedikachi stated that “we are proud that Abia is leading the way in what many other states are yet to even envision”, adding,

“we salute (Otti’s) boldness, his foresight, and his firm belief in the power of vision – literally and figuratively”.

Governor, Otti who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Prof. Kenneth Kalu, said the government was focused on how it could “make life better for our people in our various corners, in our clinics, in our schools, in our business places”.



According to him, in striving to improve the welfare of the people and make society better for all, Abia government works for everybody, hence “when I say all, it’s not just for the rich, not just for the strong, but for everyone”.