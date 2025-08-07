  • Thursday, 7th August, 2025

Meta Backs First AI Fashion Collection with I.N. Official at AFWL

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Meta is about to make history in the fashion world with its partnership with I.N. Official to unveil the first-ever AI-powered fashion collection at Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) on Saturday.

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection titled ‘Transcendence’ has been created by using Meta AI’s creative technologies at all stages of the design process. From the earliest stages of colour and fabric selection to
storytelling and visualisation strategy, Meta AI played a central role in bringing this collection to life.

Through this collaboration, Nigerian designer Ifeanyi Nwune demonstrates how Meta AI can transform the way fashion brands plan, design and communicate, pushing boundaries at the intersection of fashion and technology.

“We are excited to see how Meta AI is powering bold new expressions of African fashion on a global stage,” said Balkissa Idé Siddo, Public Policy Director, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta. “This collection shows how Meta AI, available in apps people use every day like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, goes beyond just being a tool; it becomes part of the creative process, helping every creator dream bigger, build faster and bring new ideas to life.”

To bring the Transcendence collection to life, Meta AI’s ‘Imagine’ feature enabled the designer to leverage prompts that generated
images, such as a bold new silhouette blending traditional African Agbada attire with the classic Japanese Hakama style which were used as inspiration and mood boards for the design process. The Meta AI search feature was also used to suggest functional yet artsy accessories for both men’s and women’s fashion, as well as provide different ideas on the accessory options based on the keyword used in the prompt.

Speaking about his collection, Nwune, Creative Director of the I.N. Official fashion house, said “With Meta AI, we are transcending an African future fuelled by unity, creativity, and technology.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.