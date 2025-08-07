Meta Backs First AI Fashion Collection with I.N. Official at AFWL

Meta is about to make history in the fashion world with its partnership with I.N. Official to unveil the first-ever AI-powered fashion collection at Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) on Saturday.

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection titled ‘Transcendence’ has been created by using Meta AI’s creative technologies at all stages of the design process. From the earliest stages of colour and fabric selection to

storytelling and visualisation strategy, Meta AI played a central role in bringing this collection to life.

Through this collaboration, Nigerian designer Ifeanyi Nwune demonstrates how Meta AI can transform the way fashion brands plan, design and communicate, pushing boundaries at the intersection of fashion and technology.

“We are excited to see how Meta AI is powering bold new expressions of African fashion on a global stage,” said Balkissa Idé Siddo, Public Policy Director, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta. “This collection shows how Meta AI, available in apps people use every day like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, goes beyond just being a tool; it becomes part of the creative process, helping every creator dream bigger, build faster and bring new ideas to life.”

To bring the Transcendence collection to life, Meta AI’s ‘Imagine’ feature enabled the designer to leverage prompts that generated

images, such as a bold new silhouette blending traditional African Agbada attire with the classic Japanese Hakama style which were used as inspiration and mood boards for the design process. The Meta AI search feature was also used to suggest functional yet artsy accessories for both men’s and women’s fashion, as well as provide different ideas on the accessory options based on the keyword used in the prompt.

Speaking about his collection, Nwune, Creative Director of the I.N. Official fashion house, said “With Meta AI, we are transcending an African future fuelled by unity, creativity, and technology.”