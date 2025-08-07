  • Wednesday, 6th August, 2025

Lions Club Raises N150m, Unveils District 404B2 Governor

Featured | 13 seconds ago

Stories by Agnes Ekebuike

In a grand celebration filled with tradition, laughter, and purpose, Lion Olukemi Abimbola Erinbake was officially unveiled as the District Governor of Lions Club International, District 404B2 Nigeria, for the 2025–2026 service year.

The occasion, which held in Lagos, brought together an inspiring mix of the leadership of Lions Club leaders, royal dignitaries, family members, and well-wishers, each one eager to witness the historic moment and show their support for a woman whose leadership journey has been marked by resilience, humility, and unwavering dedication to service.

Multiple Council Chairperson (MCC) Lion Dr. Ibrahim Jide Bello, delivered a stirring goodwill message, praising Lion Erinbake’s rise through the leadership ranks, from Second Vice District Governor to First Vice, and now District Governor. “Your emergence is a reflection of true service leadership,” he said, encouraging the new governor to remain aligned with the international president’s theme: “Lead to Serve, Serve to Lead.”

The new District Governor, in her acceptance speech, emphasised that the journey ahead would be defined by teamwork, integrity, and transformative service. She called on Lions to support the fundraising goal of N150 million, noting that “every gesture of support brings us closer to our goals, be it for sight preservation, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, or hunger relief.”

