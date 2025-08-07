Lagos Empowers Over 30,000 Youths, Women With Skills, Says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said the state has trained no fewer than 30,000 women and youths in its 19 skills acquisition centres across the state in five years.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this Thursday at a graduation ceremony held for 5,309 students who graduated from the 2024/2025 session of its skills acquisition programmes under the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty (WAPA).

The governor said the state’s skills acquisition programmes were initiated to support young entrepreneurs with the needed skills and tools to start their businesses.

Sanwo-Olu identified entrepreneurship as one of the major means to tackle and alleviate poverty in the society.

The students were trained in diverse skills such as vulcanising, welding and aluminum fabrication.

Others are carpentry, photography, barbing, catering, hairdressing and bead and hat making, hairdressing, gele tying and makeup artistry, among others.

They also received startup tools and certificates.

He said: ”This graduation ceremony is a gathering of vision and immense potential for the graduates of our skill centres across the state.

“It also highlights our commitment as a government to engage our youths and most especially women, with skills to turn their life around for good.

“Over 30,000 students have graduated in the last five to six years from the 19 skill acquisition centres across the state and we remain committed to engage more.”

He urged the students to make use of the skills and equipment they had received to change the narrative and be worthy ambassadors of the state.

He commended Mrs Bolaji Dada, the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and her team for impacting the lives of the vulnerable in the society through their various activities.

“You have acquired practical life changing skills and with the right tools that you received, you can rise above poverty and difficulty,” he said.

Speaking also, the wife of the state governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, advised the beneficiaries to see the empowerment as the beginning of a fresh brighter future.

Sanwo-Olu said their perseverance during the training should be a symbol of hope to forge ahead in their chosen skills.

“Learning is a continuous thing, so retrain yourself and set goals to evaluate your performance every five years.

“Create value with the skills you have all acquired; plan and remain proactive to grow with the trends,” she said.

Also, the WAPA commissioner, who commended the beneficiaries for their resilience and hard work, said the training they had received would prepare them for the future.

She said the ministry’s inclusive developmental projects aligned with the THEMES agenda of the state to uplift vulnerable women and youths at the grassroots.

”These individuals, through dedication, resilience, and hard work, have completed their training in various vocational and entrepreneurial skills preparing them to become job creators and employers of labour.

“This figure is more than just a statistic. It represents 5,309 new opportunities for economic growth, community upliftment, and poverty alleviation across our state.

“It is a testament to the Lagos State Government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development and the empowerment of every segment of our society especially women, youth and the vulnerable,” she said. (NAN)