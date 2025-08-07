Konga Launches Back-to-School Campaign across Educational Categories

Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, Konga, has announced the launch of its Back-to-School Campaign, which commenced August 1st and will run through August 31st.

The nationwide campaign is strategically designed to support students, parents, teachers, and educational institutions with mouthwatering deals, as they prepare for the new academic session.

According to sources at Konga, this year’s campaign kicks off earlier than usual, enabling customers to capitalise on substantial early bird discounts ahead of the peak shopping periods. The timing offers families and educational institutions the opportunity to stock up on essential academic supplies such as backpacks, stationery, laptops, learning aids, dorm essentials, and other tech gadgets at unbeatable prices, all white avoiding the last-minute scramble.

The campaign leverages partnerships with global brands to deliver exceptional value propositions across diverse product categories.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Head, Konga Corporate, Adaobi Ebosie, said: Our Back-to- School campaign reflects Konga’s ongoing commitment to supporting Nigeria’s education sector with deals for everyone. Through affordable pricing and a wide range of product offerings, we’re ensuring that students, parents, and educators can access quality educational materials. By launching early and working with global partners, we’re making these resources more accessible than ever before.”