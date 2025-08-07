IWG Targets Entrepreneurs, Multinationals With 10 New Workspaces

Funmi Ogundare

The International Workplace Group (IWG) is set to double its presence in Nigeria by opening 10 new state-of-the-art centres by December 2025, bringing its national footprint to 20 locations across Lagos, Abuja, Owerri and Kano.

The expansion according to its Chief Executive Officer and founder, Mark Dixon, reflects growing business confidence in Nigeria’s economic prospects and a surging demand for flexible and hybrid work models.

“The announcement also marks IWG Nigeria’s first portfolio deal, signed with Alternative Bank, a subsidiary of Sterling Bank, to open four new HQ-branded centres as part of a multi-site agreement.

“Our expansion in Nigeria comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible and platform working is incredibly popular with employees, improving their work-life balance and satisfaction,” said Dixon, adding: “Nigeria is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans.”

IWG’s growth in Nigeria, he said, follows a record-breaking year globally, with the company signing 899 new locations and achieving its highest-ever revenue, EBITDA and cash generation in 2024.

“The new centres will add 4,780 square metres of rentable space and will open between July and December 2025 across Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, and Kano,” the CEO stated, adding: “These additions aim to serve a growing client base of entrepreneurs, start-ups, and multinational firms across diverse sectors, including finance, technology, oil and gas, agriculture and creative industries.

“The organisation’s continued investment,” Dixon said, “is supported by data showing the benefits of hybrid work models. A recent study by IWG and workplace consultancy Arup found that hybrid working can boost productivity by up to 11 per cent, potentially adding $566 billion to the U.S. economy annually. Flexible workspaces are projected to make up 30 per cent of all commercial real estate globally by 2030.”

The Director of Digital Products and Innovation at Alternative Bank, Mohammed Yinusa, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership, stating that demand for premium office and coworking spaces has increased with the growth of flexible working, as more businesses look to Nigeria to set up their base of operations.

Through brands such as Regus, Spaces and HQ, he said, IWG operates thousands of locations in over 120 countries, with access managed via a single digital platform, the IWG app. The group serves over 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies.