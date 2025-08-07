  • Wednesday, 6th August, 2025

ipNX Wins Top Honours Awards at Titans of Tech 2025

Business | 53 seconds ago

The Group Managing Director of ipNX Nigeria, Ejovi Aror, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st edition of the Titans of Tech Awards, held recently in Lagos.

The accolade recognises his pioneering contributions to the development of indigenous telecommunications infrastructure and broadband adoption across Nigeria, the country’s digital revolution and his instrumental role in transforming ipNX into one of the country’s most respected ICT companies.

In his acceptance remarks, Oluboyo thanked the organisers and emphasised that the award represented more than just Ejovi’s personal journey. “It reflects the collective effort of many who have shared in our vision for a digitally empowered Nigeria, especially the remarkable team at ipNX. Connectivity is a gateway to endless possibilities, to education, to innovation, to prosperity and that belief continues to guide everything that we do,” he said.

Ejovi Aror’s recognition underscores an exceptional career that spans more than three decades in Nigeria’s ICT sector.

Accepting the award on behalf of the company, Deputy Director, Strategic Business Initiatives at ipNX, Segun Okuneye, said: “We are honoured and excited to receive this recognition. It’s a powerful testament to the creativity, resilience, and commitment of our entire team. Every day, we are driven by a shared vision to shape the future — today — by delivering transformative technology solutions that empower individuals and businesses across Africa.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.