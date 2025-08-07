ipNX Sweeps Top Honours at Titans of Tech 2025 with Ejovi Aror Lifetime Award and Premier ICT Provider Win

The Group Managing Director of ipNX Nigeria, Ejovi Aror, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st edition of the Titans of Tech Awards, held recently in Lagos.

The accolade recognises his pioneering contributions to the development of indigenous telecommunications infrastructure and broadband adoption across Nigeria, the country’s digital revolution and his instrumental role in transforming ipNX into one of the country’s most respected ICT companies.

In his acceptance remarks, Oluboyo thanked the organisers and emphasised that the award represented more than just Ejovi’s personal journey. “It reflects the collective effort of many who have shared in our vision for a digitally empowered Nigeria, especially the remarkable team at ipNX. Connectivity is a gateway to endless possibilities, to education, to innovation, to prosperity and that belief continues to guide everything that we do,” he said.

Ejovi Aror’s recognition underscores an exceptional career that spans more than three decades in Nigeria’s ICT sector.

Accepting the award on behalf of the company, Deputy Director, Strategic Business Initiatives at ipNX, Segun Okuneye, said: “We are honoured and excited to receive this recognition. It’s a powerful testament to the creativity, resilience, and commitment of our entire team. Every day, we are driven by a shared vision to shape the future — today — by delivering transformative technology solutions that empower individuals and businesses across Africa.”