INEC: Nine Political Parties to Participate in Aug 16 National Assembly Bye-election in Edo

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said nine political parties would be participating in the August 16, 2025 bye-election for the Edo Central Senatorial and Ovia Federal Constituency seats in Edo State

The two seats became vacant after the previous occupiers, Senator Monday Okpebholo and Hon. Dennis Idahosa emerged governor and deputy governor of the State in the September 2024 governorship election.

The Edo State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. AnugbumOnuoha, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City on Wednesday, said the parties include, Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others parties according to him are: Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Prof. Onuoha stated that 14 political parties had indicated interest to contest the poll, but only the affirmed nine parties invited INEC to monitor their primary election.

The INEC REC stated: “From our records, Labour Party and others didn’t invite us for their primaries.

“Other parties invited us, but we got there, and their doors were locked. We could not find anyone,” he stated.

Continuing, Onuoha said the commission is fully prepared to conduct a transparent and hitch free election, adding, “Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) has been configured, while non-sensitive materials had been deployed.”

He however, expressed concern over uncollected 101, 617 Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) in the areas scheduled for the election and urged residents to pick up their cards.

“There are 719,504 registered voters in the seven local governments where the bye-election will hold. 101,617 voters’ cards are yet to be collected”, Onuaha said.

The REC who also dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) call for his redeployment, sued for media collaboration to enable the commission deliver a free, fair and credible election.

According to him, “Even if you bring your brother to INEC, he can’t compromise elections because of the way the commission is structured.”