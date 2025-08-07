INEC: CVR Will Take Place In 811 Registration Centres Nationwide

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday revealed that the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will be held in 811 centres made up of 774 local government, 37 state and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) offices nationwide.

It added that the exercise would commence between 9.00am and 3.00pm — Monday to Friday every week — with the exception of national public holidays.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement, said the commission’s weekly meeting held Thursday reviewed preparations for the resumption of the nationwide CVR and further update on the registration of new political parties.

He said as earlier announced by the commission, the CVR would resume on August 18 with the online pre-registration.

Olumekun added that the in-person registration option would follow a week later on August 25, 2025, saying the two processes would continue simultaneously for a year until August 30, 2026.

He said: “The exercise will hold in 811 centres made up of our 774 local government, 37 state and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) offices nationwide from 9.00am to 3.00pm (Monday to Friday) every week with the exception of national public holidays.

“For easy identification, the commission is deploying an online CVR Live Locator to assist citizens locate the registration centres nationwide.

“The locator will go live a day to the commencement of the CVR on 17th August 2025 and can be accessed at the following address https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/locator.

“Meanwhile, the commission has today uploaded a 38-page document to our website and other official online platforms indicating the addresses of the 811 in-person registration centres nationwide.

“Similarly, dedicated telephone numbers have been given for each state of the federation to serve as Help Desk for citizens that require further clarification.”

Olumekun explained that the procedure for both the online and in-person registrations remained the same as was the case in 2022.

He stressed that detailed information on the process, including video clips, would once again be released by the commission next week.

Olumekun noted that the electoral body has received eight more letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties.

This, he said, brings the number received so far to 151, adding that details of the latest requests, indicating their proposed names, acronyms, logos, addresses and interim leaderships of the associations, are uploaded to its website and other online platforms for public information.

According to Olumekun, “Since the 4th update released on 23rd July 2025, the commission has received eight more letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties. This brings the number received so far to 151.

“Meanwhile, having created the portal for party registration, the commission has commenced the shortlisting of the associations that meet the requirements to proceed to the application stage.

“Details will be released immediately after the 16 bye-elections in 12 states scheduled for Saturday 16th August 2025.

“Once again, we reassure Nigerians that the commission shall continue to keep citizens informed on all its activities.”