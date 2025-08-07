In Major Win for Vulnerable Retirees, Tinubu Orders Quick Rollout of Free Healthcare Initiatives

•Directs implementation of pension increment

•Asks PenCom to urgently address protracted police pension issue, regulator seeks to protect assets from inflation, others

•Foreign currency contributions underway to allow diaspora participation in pension system

DejiElumoyeand James Emejoin Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, ordered the expedited rollout of a free healthcare access initiative for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Tinubu said the health initiative for vulnerable retirees was a critical component of social protection and dignity in retirement.

A statement by the president’s Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. BayoOnanuga, disclosed that Tinubu gave the directives after receiving a briefing from Director General/Chief Executive, National Pension Commission (PenCom), MsOmololaOloworaran.

He also called for the prompt implementation of the long-overdue pension increases and a minimum pension guarantee, which would provide a safety net for the most vulnerable pensioners under the CPS.

The president further mandated Oloworaran to urgently resolve the protracted police pension issue, emphasising that members of the police force who serve and protect the country deserve to retire with dignity and peace of mind.

The director-general also briefed the president on ongoing efforts to ensure the value preservation of pension fund assets, especially in the face of inflation and macroeconomic pressures.

She disclosed plans to introduce foreign currency contributions to enable Nigerians in the diaspora to participate in the pension system.

Oloworaran updated the president on a suite of transformative pension initiatives to enhance retirees’ welfare and expand pension penetration.

Tinubu also reaffirmed strong support for ongoing reforms in the pension industry, adding that his administration remains committed to inclusive growth and protection for ordinary Nigerians.

The development came as a huge relief for low-income retirees, who often lack access to quality healthcare after their service to the country, especially given their poor remunerations during service, which also determine their low pension.

Tinubu’s directive for the resolution of grievances over police pension was particularly timely, given that police retirees had continued to press for their exit from the CPS, largely because of their meagre pension in contrast to other security agencies.

It is believed the police is one of the least paid security agencies in Nigeria.

Essentially, the free healthcare initiative is part of ongoing reforms embarked upon by Oloworaran since her assumption of office, aimed at making the CPS more responsive to retirees needs.

According to Head, Corporate Communications at PenCom, Mr. Ibrahim Buwai, the healthcare access is planned for the retirees earning low amounts of pension, which is meant to free up their pensions for other pressing essential needs.

He told THISDAY, “It is instructive to emphasise that it will be entirely free, at no cost to the retirees.

“On the police pension issues, in line with the president’s directive, the PenCom DG met with the IGP and the police high command on August 5, 2025 to explore ways of addressing the legitimate issues of the police.

“PenCom has recently been in the forefront of promoting additional benefits for public sector retirees with a proposal to the Head of Service for the FGN to pay gratuity to all its retirees in addition to their balances at retirement.

“On pension increases to retirees based on salary increments for civil servants, which the CPS retirees, though entitled, have never benefited until now. This is part of the N758 billion bond for settlement of outstanding pension liabilities, which President Tinubu earlier approved.

“With recent concurrence by the National Assembly, the bond proceeds will soon be available to settle the retirees.”