IG Launches 300 Housing Units, Offices in Kano, Promises to Improved  Welfare

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday launched over 300 modern residential units, 48-office administrative complex, standard armoury, transport and power workshops and other support infrastructure at the Kano State Police barracks.

Speaking at the ceremony, Egbetokun said the facility represented modern infrastructure and embodied intentional leadership and a vision of policing grounded in human dignity.

He said the Nigeria Police is profoundly grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s consistent support which he described as both enabling and encouraging.

“It is under your leadership that we have found room to reform, resources to build, and resolve to deliver. The Nigerian Police Force is proud to be a willing and capable partner in your Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Inaugurating the projects at the police headquarters in Bompai and Zaria road, IG said the objective of the Police Force was to prioritise the welfare of its officers.

“I gave clear instruction to our team to work closely with our development partner to ensure timely delivery of this facility. I am happy today that this project has been executed in line with our strategic imperatives,” he said

He said the projects were part of a nationwide blueprint of strategic transformation, adding:”we are building not just barracks and offices, but a new era of policing that is modern, motivated, and mission-ready.”

Egbetokun said with over 300 modern residential units, a 48-office administrative complex, a standard armoury, a transport workshop, power shops, worship centres, paved roads, and integrated support systems, the facility represented modern infrastructure and embodied intentional leadership and a vision of policing grounded in human dignity.

“To the officers and families who will reside here, this is not a token, and it is not a charity. It is a recognition of your sacrifice,” he added.

Earlier, the State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended the IG for prioritising the welfare of police officers.

Bakori said the projects inaugurated by the IG which included residential quarters and office complex would significantly enhance the living and working conditions of the benefiting officers.

He said the structures would boost the morale, productivity and overall effectiveness of “our personnel that spanned over 11 Area Commands, 78 Police Divisions and 2 Police Mobile Force.