  • Thursday, 7th August, 2025

FIFA: Super Falcons Remain First in Africa, 36th in Global Rankings

Nigeria | 25 minutes ago

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are ranked the best team in Africa and 36th in the world with 1,630 points, according to the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

World champions Spain are ranked top in the world with 2,066 points, followed by the United States with 2,065 points. In third place is Sweden with 2,025 points, while Euro Champions England is fourth with 2,022 points.

In Africa, South Africa is ranked second place and 54th in the world with 1,465 points.

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finalists and hosts, Morocco, are third place with 1,407 point and 64th place in the world, while Zambia are fourth with 1,402 points, and 65th at the global stage.

The next edition of the rankings will be published on December 11. (NAN) 

