FAAN: KWAM 1 Tried to Board ValueJet with Alcohol, Exhibited Unruly Behavior

•NCAA suspends pilots

ChineduEzein Lagos andKasimSumaina in Abuja





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday addressed the incident at the domestic terminal of the NnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja, that involved King WasiuAyinde Marshal (also known as KWAM 1), and a pilot of ValueJet Airlines.

Preliminary investigations according to FAAN confirmed that the passenger was scheduled to board the morning flight to Lagos operated by ValueJet Airlines (Flight VK 201).

During boarding, FAAN, in a statement, revealed that the passenger attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and the flight captain.

It noted: “In accordance with international aviation security standards—specifically, Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) and ICAO Annex 17—liquids exceeding 100ml are not permitted through security screening unless medically necessary and properly declared. The passenger was informed of this regulation but reportedly declined to comply.”

FAAN, through the investigations further explained: “As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for further clarification.

“The passenger allegedly refused and spilled the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol. The flight captain intervened but faced similar resistance. After confirming that boarding was complete, she instructed the closure of the aircraft door.

“At this juncture, the passenger moved to the front of the aircraft and refused to leave the area despite repeated request.

“He was ultimately escorted away by AVSEC crime unit for further investigation, after which he was released.”

FAAN reiterates its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all passengers, crew, and airport personnel.

“The Authority will not tolerate any actions that compromise operational integrity or undermine aviation safety standards, regardless of the individuals involved.

“This matter remains under thorough investigation, and all parties found culpable will be held accountable according to the law.

“FAAN is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and regulatory compliance across all Nigerian airports.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that it received reports concerning a serious breach of aviation safety protocols by a ValueJet pilot at the NnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal).

The NCAA said preliminary information indicated that the pilot in question commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu in a statement, noted that the reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

Achimugu stated that the NCAA viewed the incident with utmost seriousness.

“Consequently, the Authority has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilot, Captain OlurantiOgoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, with immediate effect.

“This suspension will remain in place pending the conclusion of a full investigation into the incident.

“The Authority hereby reaffirms all stakeholders of its commitment to safety,” he said.

Reacting, ValueJet, in a statement issued yesterday, stated that it was aware of the incident which occurred at the NnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja, involving one of its aircraft departing from the designated bay.

It acknowledged the seriousness of the incident while stating that it was carefully cooperating with the NCAA in its ongoing investigation.

The management noted that the crew involved were removed immediately from active duty, pending the outcome of a thorough internal review and investigation that has commenced to understand the root cause and prevent any recurrence.

“At ValueJet, safety is not negotiable. We operate under strict adherence to regulatory procedures and international safety standards, and we remain committed to accountability and improvement across all levels of our operations.

“We appreciate the NCAA’s swift response and will continue to work closely with the Authority to uphold the integrity of Nigerian aviation sector, “ the statement read.