Driving Digital Inclusion: Chinwe Uzoho on Innovation, Women in Tech, and the Future of Payments in Africa

In this interview with Sunday Ehigiator, the Regional Managing Director for West Africa at Network International, Chinwe Uzoho, opens up about her journey through nearly three decades in the financial services industry. She shares insights into the company’s groundbreaking efforts to deepen financial inclusion across Africa, the innovations transforming digital payments, and her mission to empower more women in leadership and tech. From building agile platforms like Network One to championing secure fintech solutions and nurturing local relevance, Uzoho provides a candid look into the future of finance on the continent and how she’s helping shape it

Tell us what you do and describe your work in the digital financial space, especially around financial inclusion across Africa?

My name is Chinwe Uzoho, and I’m the Regional Managing Director for West Africa at Network International. I oversee all our operations across the West African region, although I’m currently based in Nigeria.Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading fintech company. We have been in business for over 30 years and have served more than 250 financial institutions across 50+ countries. Today, we also support over 196,000 merchants.We are the number one payment processing company in the Middle East, and our brand promise is centred around helping businesses grow. As a technology and fintech-driven company, innovation is critical to how we operate. We recognise that financial inclusion is especially vital in Africa, and that’s a big focus for us.

To drive inclusion, we provide our clients, primarily financial institutions, with secure and scalable digital platforms that enable them to transform their businesses. As a B2B company, we support our partners so that they, in turn, can serve end-users with modern, efficient, and secure financial products.We prioritise availability, security, trust, and uptime in everything we do. These principles drive our success across all the countries where we operate. While we’re a global business, we act locally, aligning our operations with the regulatory expectations of each market. Ultimately, our focus is not just to tell a story, but to make a tangible impact on millions of businesses and people.

Let’s talk about some of the challenges you face, especially in extending inclusion to underserved areas and rural communities. How is Network International working to overcome these obstacles?

Great question: challenges are a part of growth; they push us to innovate and improve. One of the key challenges we face, particularly in Africa, is limited digital infrastructure. Connectivity and access to digital tools remain hurdles in many communities.Another major issue is the fragmented regulatory landscape across African countries. While it’s necessary for regulators to guide digital payment systems to protect consumers and ensure trust, it can sometimes impact innovation or make regional expansion challenging. That said, regulation is crucial. Consumers need to feel safe when using digital platforms, and we fully support efforts that aim to strengthen trust in the system.Beyond regulations, there has historically been scepticism about digital transactions. For example, in Nigeria, people were initially hesitant to use phones for financial transactions, particularly due to issues like SIM cloning and fraud. However, the regulatory bodies have stepped in with clear guidelines, particularly in collaboration with telcos, and this has significantly improved consumer confidence.

Today, thanks in part to regulations and also to increased digital literacy, Nigerians are much more comfortable using digital platforms for everyday transactions, QR code payments, transfers, mobile banking, and the like. COVID-19 also accelerated this digital adoption. With lockdowns in place, people welcomed the safety and convenience of digital payments for shopping, transfers, and other transactions.We’re also working to continuously improve security and trust. For example, our platforms give users visibility and control. If someone sees suspicious activity on their account, they can instantly stop the transaction. We provide this capability to our clients in financial services, who then offer it to their customers.

In terms of fraud prevention, we’ve moved from being reactive to being proactive. One of our tools, for instance, is called Fraud Analyser. It understands a user’s transaction patterns and immediately flags any anomalies. So, if a user is in Lagos and suddenly a transaction is attempted in Japan or Hong Kong, the system recognises that as unusual and alerts the bank.This kind of proactive fraud detection helps protect consumers and strengthens trust in digital platforms. These are the kinds of innovations we bring to our partners across Africa.So yes, challenges exist, but every day, we are building, innovating, and adapting to make digital financial services more secure, accessible, and inclusive.

Talking about innovation, what are some of the innovations that you have facilitated among your clients that have improved their customer service?

At Network International, we’re very intentional about everything we do. As a technology company, innovation is at the core of our business; it’s our bread and butter. Collaboration also plays a key role for us because we understand that we can’t do everything alone; we need strong partners to succeed.We’ve implemented a range of innovations across different markets. One example is our mobile money (MoMo) integration platform. In Ghana, for instance, we partnered with a company to integrate MoMo, which is very big there, directly into the banking platforms. This allows seamless interaction between mobile money and traditional financial services.

Another innovation is our Soft POS solution. Traditionally, merchants needed large POS machines to accept payments, but with Soft POS, delivery riders and small business owners can simply use their smartphones to accept payments and even print receipts. We also have a compact version of this called M-POS, which is almost the size of a mobile phone and very convenient for on-the-go transactions.We’ve also introduced QR code payment systems and our Falcon tool, which is a fraud detection and prevention system. Then there’s the Tap and Go functionality and a Buy Now, Pay Later feature embedded directly into POS devices. So, for example, if you’re shopping and you have a credit card, the POS can instantly prompt you with payment instalment options, say, over three or four months. You choose your plan and walk away with your goods, all done in real-time without needing to go through a bank.We also support banks with simplified onboarding processes, making it easier for them to onboard customers quickly and securely. Remember, we are a B2B company, so we provide these technologies to our clients, who then integrate them into their services for their end users.Everything we do is tailored. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. First, we seek to understand the problem or the gap that exists, then we co-create with our clients to develop products that suit their specific needs.Another key product is our Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution, which is embedded in the system. Instead of manually verifying each client’s compliance, the AML check is built-in and automatic, particularly helpful for banks managing millions of customers.

Ultimately, our platforms and products help banks and financial institutions automate and digitise their services more effectively. We also work closely with major schemes like Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and UnionPay to ensure smooth interoperability within the digital payments ecosystem.So yes, innovation for us is not just about technology, it’s about solving real problems and helping our clients serve their customers better within a fully integrated ecosystem.

You recently launched Network One. What would you say the platform is set to address, and what was the intention behind it? What’s the brain behind Network One?

Network One is a cutting-edge platform that we offer to our clients. It’s cloud-based, plug-and-play, and incredibly agile. Clients can quickly make changes, say, if a bank wants to modify how its cards are processed, it can be done almost instantly. That’s what makes it dynamic. It’s not a static system.At Network International, we serve a wide range of clients with different needs, so Network One allows us to slice and dice our services to suit each client. It’s built for speed and efficiency, particularly important because many of the institutions we serve require rapid time-to-market.Onboarding new clients, such as banks, is now faster. Everything is preconfigured, plug-and-play, so they can be up and running in no time. And if they want to change something later, it’s quick and easy to do.

It’s also interactive and scalable. We’ve brought this future-ready platform to Nigeria and West Africa; it’s already live in Ghana as well. It’s a strategic investment for the future of digital platforms. If you’re serving dynamic clients, you must be dynamic yourself.To be clear, our previous platform is still very efficient. But Network One was born out of our drive for continuous innovation.

Beyond your core services, what is Network International doing to support business growth across West Africa?

At the heart of what we do are three guiding principles: collaboration, innovation, and local relevance; these principles shape our strategy and drive every decision we make as a business.We serve both banks and fintechs, and we’re very big on building alliances and partnerships. A major part of our strength lies in understanding the unique needs of each market where we operate. We’re not in the business of copy-and-paste solutions. We aim to lead globally, but we also make sure we earn and maintain the trust of the local markets we serve.

That’s why we tailor our services to suit each environment. Our strategy is built on being intentional in how we serve clients. You may not always see us, but we work in the background. For instance, many of the credit and debit card transactions that happen in Nigeria go through our platform. We ensure 99.9% uptime; that’s our SLA with banks.We also offer services that make banking easier for end users. For example, through our APIs, customers can activate their cards or change their PINs online without ever visiting a bank. That’s part of our commitment to improving convenience and efficiency.

Let’s talk about fintechs. How is Network International supporting the fintech ecosystem, especially with the shift toward fully digital services?

Fintechs today are all about speed and digital convenience. They serve a largely young, tech-savvy population who are not anchored to brick-and-mortar banking. Many of them operate with just one physical office, or none at all, while serving millions of customers digitally.Most of the major fintechs in Nigeria are already on our platform because we offer what they need: high availability, digital scalability, and data-driven tools.We support them with digital onboarding solutions, including KYC processes, so they can verify customers efficiently and securely. Many of their customers use virtual cards instead of physical ones, and our platform supports all of that, including shopping online, opening accounts, and managing transactions seamlessly.Security is also a major concern. When fintechs first emerged, there were lots of complaints about fraud. But that narrative is changing, thanks in part to tools like our Falcon Fraud Analyser. It proactively detects and prevents fraudulent activity based on behavioural patterns, rather than relying on manual checks.

We also provide data analytics and reporting. Fintechs want to understand their customers better. With the insights we provide, they can segment their user base more intelligently. For example, we can help them identify customers who are creditworthy and automatically qualify them for credit cards using digital credit scoring. This way, they can offer the right products to the right people, which prevents non-performing loans.Everything we do is geared towards helping them operate efficiently in a digital-first world. From onboarding to fraud prevention to customer segmentation, we give fintechs the tools they need to deliver on their promise of digital financial inclusion.

I’m always excited to see women take on leadership roles, but there’s usually a story behind each one. Can you take us through yours?

That’s a very good question. My journey has always been within the financial sector, right from my early days. I started my career in a bank as a youth corper and have spent close to 30 years in the industry.I’ve always had a passion for retail, for developing products and services, and for understanding the behavioural patterns that drive people to make buying decisions. That interest led me to earn a Master’s degree in Consumer Behaviour and Analysis from the University of Liverpool.

But being a woman in this space does come with its own set of challenges, especially when you’re balancing family responsibilities. It’s not just about being married. As a woman, you often carry the weight of supporting siblings, your children, your team, and others who look up to you, all while showing up fully for your job.However, I strongly believe that you must empower yourself before asking for empowerment. You must be knowledgeable and equipped. It’s not enough to say, “I’m a woman, therefore I deserve this opportunity.” That mindset can only get you so far.In the end, what truly matters is who is best equipped for the job, regardless of gender. Being a man doesn’t automatically make you a better leader than a woman, and vice versa.If you’re a woman and you want the opportunity, then show up prepared. Equip yourself and come to the table ready. That’s how you earn respect and responsibility.

Does that principle apply even in the tech space?

Absolutely! It applies across every industry, including tech. There’s no limit to how much you can prepare yourself. Instead of focusing on perceived disadvantages, focus on readiness. When people see that you’re ready, they’ll push you forward and support you.I also emphasise mentorship a lot. I tell the women and professionals I mentor to seek out those who can guide and prepare them. Find people who have walked the path before you. Learn from their experience; it makes a big difference.

How is Network International supporting women internally to thrive in leadership and technical roles?

We’ve done a lot internally to create a sense of inclusion and shared purpose. We have a community called WIN, Women in Network, which serves as a safe and supportive space for women across all our regions. It’s not about giving women preferential treatment. Rather, it’s about creating an environment where women can lean on one another, learn, grow, and thrive.This initiative exists in all the countries where we operate. It fosters community and encourages women to push beyond self-doubt or any societal limitations. We’re intentional about nurturing talent, especially among women.

And beyond Network International, there are now many organisations launching leadership programs specifically for women. These create important platforms for development, mentorship, and connection, ensuring that no woman feels isolated or held back simply because of her gender.So yes, that’s part of my story. And I’m proud to be part of an organisation that’s actively creating space for women to succeed.

What would you advise organisations to do to help women thrive better in the workplace?

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. But today, we’re seeing more organisations take important steps. Some now have crèches so employees can bring their children to work. Others offer extended maternity leave, beyond the traditional three months, to give mothers more time to recover and bond with their babies.Flexible working hours are also becoming more common, and this helps with work-life balance. But it’s not just about balance; it’s about recognition and support. Even men are advocating for better parental support, and paternity leave is now a thing, and rightly so. Parenting is a shared responsibility.

In some companies, women who become mothers through surrogacy, adoption, or any other non-traditional means are still entitled to full maternity leave. That’s a huge step in the right direction. These kinds of policies send a clear message: “We see your value, and we want you to stay.”

I remember earlier in my career, I had a female colleague who had to resign after having one or two children because she couldn’t cope. But things are changing now. Companies are saying: “You don’t have to leave. We value you. Let’s make this work.”And I always say this: when you bring value to the table, you earn respect. Respect isn’t handed out because of your gender; it’s earned through the value you contribute. And that goes for both men and women.Also, let’s stop limiting people based on gender. Today, we have single fathers doing a great job raising kids, so that outdated mindset of “this role is for men” or “this space is only for women” is no longer valid.

If you were to advise young girls who want to pursue careers in fintech, what would you tell them?

First, don’t let anyone define your worth. No one has the right to tell you you’re less than who you are. Believe you are.Second, be prepared before you start the journey. Success doesn’t happen by accident. You need to arm yourself with knowledge, skills, and resilience.

Third, always take time to reassess where you are and where you’re going. Life moves fast, and you must keep checking your internal dashboard.Fourth, and very importantly: get out of your comfort zone. The comfort zone is a danger zone. It’s where growth dies. The moment you become too comfortable, you stop improving, and that’s when you get overtaken.Think of a relay race. The person who finishes strong is not the one who starts with a burst of energy and then relaxes; it’s the one with stamina and focus. If you stay too long in your comfort zone, you lose your edge. So, stay hungry, stay focused, and keep moving.

What payment trend or innovation are you currently most excited about?

There are honestly so many. Payment today is driven by innovation, and the landscape is changing daily. It’s hard to pick just one.AI, for example, is doing incredible things. Some good, some that require extra caution, but we can’t run away from it. What excites me most is not just any one technology, but the pace of innovation, and more importantly, the acceptance of these innovations globally.We’re seeing even more investment in innovation. Organisations now budget specifically for technology and digital transformation. Innovation is no longer an afterthought; it’s a boardroom conversation.Boards and executive management are now owning it. They’re asking: What are we doing to prepare for the business of tomorrow? Are we ready? Are we innovating fast enough? And because they’re owning it, they’re measuring it. They want to see the impact.That’s what excites me, the fact that innovation has become a strategic priority, not just a buzzword.

Looking ahead, what’s your long-term vision for Network International?

Our long-term vision is rooted in continuous innovation. We operate across the Middle East and Africa, and our focus remains on being local in our approach, serving local businesses with tailored, relevant solutions.We’ll continue to invest in our technology and platform to ensure we’re future-ready. Our goal is simple but powerful: to help businesses grow by providing the right digital enablement, tools that empower them to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.Every day, we ask ourselves: How is what we’re doing helping the community? Are we serving our clients better? Are we building for the business of tomorrow? These questions guide our strategy and define our purpose.