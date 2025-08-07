Bala Mohammed Urges Hadeja-Jama’are River Basin Authority to Revive KafinZaki Dam Project

SegunAwofadejiin Bauchi





Governor BalaAbdukadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on the management of the HadejaJama’are River Basin Development Authority to prioritize the resuscitation of the long-awaited KafinZaki Dam project as part of efforts to boost agriculture and livestock development in the region.

The governor made the call while receiving the managing director of the authority, Engineer Rabi’uSulemanBichi, who led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the governor at Government House, Bauchi, on Wednesday.

Governor Bala Mohammed emphasized that if fully implemented, the dam project would not only create thousands of job opportunities but also enhance food security and irrigation activities across the benefiting communities.

The governor who described the KafinZaki Dam as a strategic agricultural infrastructure that has the potential to transform the economic fortunes of Bauchi and neighbouring states urged the Authority to work closely with the state government to remove all bottlenecks hindering its actualization.

He also stressed the need for the Authority to ensure equitable distribution of developmental projects across all states under its operational coverage noting that such fairness would help foster regional integration, harmony, and a shared sense of progress among beneficiary communities.

According to him, Bauchi State is ready to collaborate on initiatives that promote irrigation, youth empowerment, and sustainable water resource management.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Authority, Engineer Rabi’uSulemanBichi disclosed that the federal government has earmarked over ninety billion naira for various projects across the benefiting communities including water resources management, irrigation development, and youth empowerment.

He commended the state government for complementing the federal government’s efforts in ensuring food security through the implementation of laudable agricultural development initiatives.