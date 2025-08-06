US: We’re Committed to Supporting Nigeria Achieve Broad-based Economic Growth, Improve Citizens’ Lives

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The United States has expressed its commitment to Nigeria’s economic development, saying its goal is to support Nigeria achieve broad-based economic growth and improve the lives of citizens. US Consul General to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Swart, stated this on Tuesday during a meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, in Abuja.

The envoy said United States and Nigeria had built a resilient and enduring partnership, underscoring the importance of collaboration.

He said, “We will continue to explore new opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and capacity building. Our goal is to support Nigeria in achieving broad-based economic growth and improving the lives of its citizens.”

Swart acknowledged the importance of advancing transparent and investor-friendly policies, as well as creating an enabling environment for US businesses to thrive in Nigeria.

He commended the Nigerian government’s ongoing reform initiatives and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic development.

According to a statement issued by Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, Edun was represented at the meeting by Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Lydia ShehuJafiya, who highlighted the historic and strategic bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

Edun reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment relations with the United States as part of efforts to boost economic growth and development.

The minister emphasised that Nigeria valued its partnership with the United States and will explore new frontiers to enhance investment opportunities, promote innovation, and contribute to sustainable development in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

He restated the federal government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for foreign direct Investment (FDI) to unlock investment opportunities in the country.

According to him, improved cooperation between Nigeria and the United States aligns with Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, which prioritises private sector participation, fiscal sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Both parties expressed optimism about future engagements and pledged to work towards deepening bilateral economic relations, enhancing trade flows, and attracting increased FDI in Nigeria.