Tinubu Rejoices With 3 Nigerian Students for Excelling at Global Competition

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the trio of Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli, on emerging world champions in English language communication skills and debate at the 2025 TeenEagle Global competition in London, United Kingdom.

Seventeen-year-old Nafisa was named the overall best in English language skills; 15-year-old Rukayya emerged as the overall best in debate, while Hadiza clinched the outstanding talent award (gold medal).

The President, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended these exceptional young Nigerians for the feat and affirmed that the nation’s future is much brighter with many of its youth as repositories of excellence.

President Tinubu also commended the institutions of learning and stated that these accomplishments are a testament to the quality and potential of Nigeria’s education system as a nurturer of some of the world’s brightest minds.

The President believed that education is a critical element for national development; hence, his administration’s significant investment in the sector and the removal of financial barriers for indigent Nigerians seeking higher education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

President Tinubu encouraged Nafisa, Rukayya, and Hadiza to remain steadfast in their studies and wished them continued success.