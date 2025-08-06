Tinubu Mourns MKO Abiola’s Widow, Doyin

*Describes her as Nigerian journalism icon, trailblazer, soldier of democracy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the widow of the winner of June 12,1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, Dr Doyinsola Hamidat Abiola.

The President, in a tribute on Wednesday described the first female editor of a national newspaper as an amazon, journalism icon, trailblazer, soldier of democracy who was also an epitome of integrity, tenacity, hard work and commitment to excellence.

President Tinubu, in the emotional tribute, stated, inter alia: “I received with deep sadness the news early on Wednesday of the passing of Dr. Doyinsola Hamidat Abiola, a trailblazing journalist, editor, and former Managing Director of the defunct Concord Group of newspapers and wife of the late Bashorun MKO Abiola.

“Doyin Abiola, 82, was an Amazon and an icon in Nigerian journalism. She stayed in the journalism course since starting as a reporter with the defunct Daily Sketch after graduating from the University of Ibadan in 1969, majoring in English and Drama.

“She broke the gender barrier, becoming the first woman to edit a national newspaper and the first Managing Director of a daily newspaper.

“Her immense contributions to journalism and gender equity laid a foundation for generations of women. Her impact on our democracy was even more profound.

“Doyin embodied integrity, tenacity, hard work, commitment to excellence and dedication to public good and democratic good governance.

“In 1980, she emerged as the pioneer Editor of National Concord, owned by the late MKO Abiola. She later became the managing director and editor-in-chief of all the Concord titles, including founding the Weekend Concord, which set new standards for making people the focus of reporting.

“I had a good relationship with the late Doyin, which stemmed from my close relationship with the late MKO Abiola.

“As MKO’s wife, Doyin became acquainted with politics and took a keen interest in it, particularly when her husband ran for the country’s presidency in 1993.

“She played a prominent role in MKO’s election, mobilising and providing direction for the media under her control.

“And when the June 12 election, won by her husband, was annulled, she did not stand aside. Despite the military junta shutting down the Concord Group, she also joined the fray, demanding the validation of the election. She was a soldier of democracy in her own right.

“Nigerians will never forget Doyin Abiola’s leadership during her illustrious journalism career, her championing women’s empowerment, and her commitment to democracy.

“I commiserate with the Abiola and Aboaba families, her only daughter, Doyinsola, and the government and people of Lagos and Ogun States.

May her soul rest in peace. May this nation be blessed with more women of Doyin Abiola’s calibre and pedigree.”