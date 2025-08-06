  • Wednesday, 6th August, 2025

Tinubu Directs Quick Rollout Of Free Healthcare For Low-income Retirees, Implementation Of Pension Increase

Nigeria | 20 seconds ago

* Mandates PENCOM DG to resolve longstanding police pension issue

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has directed the quick rollout of the free healthcare access initiative for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), describing it as a critical component of social protection and dignity in retirement.

He also called for the prompt implementation of long-overdue pension increases and a minimum pension guarantee, which would provide a safety net for the most vulnerable pensioners under the CPS.

The president, according to a release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, gave the directives after receiving a briefing from the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Oloworaran.

President Tinubu further mandated the PenCom DG to urgently resolve the longstanding police pension issue, emphasising that members of the police force who serve and protect the nation deserve to retire with dignity and peace of mind.

The DG also briefed the president on ongoing efforts to ensure the value preservation of pension fund assets, especially in the face of inflation and macroeconomic pressures, as well as plans to introduce foreign currency contributions to enable Nigerians in the diaspora to participate in the pension system.

During the briefing, the DG updated President Tinubu on a suite of transformative pension initiatives to enhance retiree welfare and expand the Pension Scheme’s reach.

The president strongly supported the reforms, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and protection for ordinary Nigerians.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.