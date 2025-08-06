Tinubu Condoles With Ghanaian President Over Helicopter Crash That Claimed Eight Lives

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to President John Mahama, the government and people of Ghana following the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, his Environment counterpart, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others.

The president, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

assured President Mahama and all Ghanaians that the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with them during this time of profound national loss.

President Tinubu urged the Ghanaian nation and the bereaved families and friends to find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones died in the line of patriotic service to the country.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and strength for those left behind.