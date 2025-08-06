NIQS, BPP Brianstorm for Better Synergy, Transperancy in Procurement 

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) have called for efficiency and transparency in project procurement to ensure value for money and sustainable infrastructure in the country.

This was the fulcrum of discussions at a 2-day national workshop organised by the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), at the International Conference Centre in Enugu, recently.

The theme of the conference was, “Standardizing Procurement Excellence by Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency through the Nigerian Bureau of Public Procurement Standard Bidding Documents.”

The workshop was attended by built environment professionals, project cost experts, and procurement advocates, and was Chaired by a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (Rtd), a member of NIQS. Also present was the wife of the Deputy Governor of Delta State, QS Ezinne Catherine Oyeme.

According to the Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP),

Dr. Adebowale A. Adedokun, “We are gathered here today not just for another industry event—but for a defining moment in our collective journey to institutionalise procurement excellence in Nigeria.”

Describing it as “A New Chapter in Procurement Standards,” he said the theme of the workshop could not be more timely nor more strategic. At this defining moment in our nation’s history, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s Renewed Hope Agenda calls upon every institution to transcend the ordinary – to re-engineer our systems and governance frameworks in ways that deliver shared prosperity, uphold fairness, and open the doors of opportunity to every Nigerian. Procurement reform, therefore, is not a luxury – it is an imperative.

“In an era of tightening budgets, expanding infrastructure demands, and heightened public scrutiny, the ability to procure with integrity, speed, and value is a decisive instrument for translating this Renewed Hope into tangible results for our people.”

The Chairman of the conference, former Chief of Army Staff Ihejirika (Rtd), said, “The non-adherence to standards has been a major national malaise, particularly in issues of procurement, making it difficult to win and sustain the confidence of investors, banks, contractors, and equally hampered Foreign Direct Investments.”

He said this was the reason the federal government, in its economic reform, established the Budget Monitoring and Price

Intelligent Unit (BMPIU) in 2001, known as the Office of Due Process.

“This was to minimise corruption and abuses to known rules in public procurement. To ensure a legal backing to the reform a public procurement bill was initiated. This led to the promulgation of Nigeria Procurement Act 2007.

“This Act with its Amendments provided for legal and institutional framework for transparency, accountability, competitiveness, efficiency and value for money in the procurement of works/construction, goods and services at all levels in the federal government.”

Ihejirika said, “In the midst of all this happens to be the QS, who is not just a participant, but also watch dog to ensure Transparency and Value for money. It is therefore heartwarming to witness unprecedented collaboration between the BPP and NIQS.”

He commended the President of the NIQS and his leadership for giant strides being made “in repositioning the Institute through insistence on professional excellence in collaboration with major stakeholders in the quest for development of the nation, which is the ultimate goal of this gathering. The emphasis on the use of BPP’s standard bidding documents as a panacea for transparency and efficiency in procurement is worthy of consideration and implementation nationwide.”

The conference, he said, was held to “create the necessary atmosphere for greater synergy with the Bureau of Public Procurement. To this end, I want to thank the Director General of the Bureau, Dr Adebowale Adedokun for agreeing to be the keynote speaker for this event.”

He lauded Governor Peter Mbah for the achievement of over 800Km of roads constructed to improve connectivity in the state with particular mention of the reconstruction of Annunciation Junction-Emene Road, Owo/Ubahu/Ama Nkanu/Neke/Ikem Dual Carriage Road, and the Enugu Airport flyover. “Similarly, your commitment to education through consistent budgetary allocation of over 30%, and construction of smart green schools is worthy of mention. Your attention to security, healthcare and economic growth clearly shows the trajectory of Enugu State positioning itself on the global stage. It is worthy to mention that this monumental building ‘Enugu International Conference Centre’ is also a product of your administration and we are proud to have chosen it as our venue.”

He said “in a country like Nigeria, where infrastructure development is crucial for economic prosperity and societal well-being, and with the apparent interest of your government to develop infrastructure in various sectors, the role of quantity surveyors cannot be overstated. You can equate Quantity Surveyors to custodians of efficiency, who ensure that all types of construction projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality.”