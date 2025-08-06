Lagos Declares 176 Housing Estates Illegal, Gives Owners 21 Days to Process Layout Approvals

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Government has said it identified 176 illegal estate developments, predominantly located in the Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe axis of the state, and has given the owners a 21-day ultimatum to process their layout approvals.

These estates, deemed illegal due to their failure to obtain layout approvals from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, were listed in a document published by the Ministry on Monday.

A statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mukaila Sanusi, quoted the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, to have said “the illegal estates compromised the sustainable development ethos and the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda of the Lagos State Government by operating without approved layouts. The identified illegal estates include Adron Homes, Elerangbe; Aina Gold Estate, Okun-Folu; Diamond Estate, Eputu; Prime Water View Garden, Ikate Elegushi; and Royal View Estate, Ikota, among others.”

The Permanent Secretary has given the owners of these estates 21 days to submit the necessary documents to his office in the Ministry of Planning and Urban Development, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, to process their layout approvals.

He stated that this exercise was a routine function of the Ministry, in line with its mandate to regulate the development of public and private estates in Lagos State by processing and granting layout approvals to foster a functional, organised, orderly, and resilient smart city, as encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda of the Lagos State Government.

He also emphasised the importance of all developers and real estate practitioners registering with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), which is responsible for regulating, coordinating, and monitoring real estate practitioners in the sector.