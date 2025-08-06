Katsina, UNICEF Commit Additional N1 Billion to Curb Malnutrition

•Warn health workers, caregivers against trading RUTF

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





Katsina State Government and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have committed an additional N1 billion into the state’s health sector to address the prevailing malnutrition crisis in the state.

The state government, in collaboration with UNICEF, had earlier procured and distributed 7,000 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and other supplementary food worth N400 million to tackle severe acute malnutrition in the state.

Executive Secretary of State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. ShamsudeenYahaya, disclosed the new financial commitment at a planning meeting on Standardised Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transition (SMART) survey held in Katsina, Tuesday.

Yahaya said the state government and UNICEF will provide N500 million each this year, totalling N1 billion, to address acute malnutrition across the state.

He said, “Since the coming of this present administration, His Excellency, MalamDikkoUmaruRadda has prioritized healthcare delivery, especially primary healthcare and the welfare of children.

“This year, the state government will provide N500 million while UNICEF will match it with the same amount, making it N1 billion to address acute malnutrition in the state.”

Yahaya said the Governor DikkoUmaruRadda government had also established Outpatient Therapeutic Points (OTP) in Daura, Mai’Adua, Zango, Baure, Sandamu and other local governments to improve child nutrition.

He explained that the government had also developed a multi-sectoral plan of action, comprising immediate, intermediate and long-term solutions to the malnutrition crisis in the state.

He said since 2016, 14 local government councils had been contributing N250,000 monthly, amounting to N3.5 million, to attenuate malnutrition among children and breastfeeding mothers.

He stated that some unpatriotic healthcare workers and mothers were trading the RUTF instead of using the high-energy giving food supplement to treat malnourished children.

The executive secretary warned the health workers and caregivers to desist from reselling the supplement, adding that anyone found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

He stressed that the SMART survey served as a searchlight for the government to ascertain the magnitude of the malnutrition crisis and provide immediate and long-term solutions.

He added that the state government was committed to treatment and prevention of malnutrition across the 34 local government areas, particularly those affected by insecurity.