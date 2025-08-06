Ikorodu City, Remo Stars Battle for Top Spot

Itis turning out a two horse race between Remo Stars and Ikorodu City at the Ikenne zone of the 2025 NPFL Youth League, but Coach Ajobolade Olumide insists that his Remo squad are not playing for points.

After the round two games, Remo Stars and Ikorodu City are tied on points, but the Ikenne side enjoys superior goals advantage following a 4-1 demolition of Shooting Stars in the first game of Matchday 2. Ikorodu City followed on their heels by defeating Sunshine Stars 2-0. Bendel Insurance are now third with three points after their 2-1 defeat of Kwara United.

Olumide told NPFL Media late afternoon on Tuesday over the phone that his side is simply excited to participate in the competition and not focusing on a position on the log.

“We really are not very interested in the position on the log, we are however going to be competing to the best of our abilities. In the way we are structured, this is another competition to assess our development which is what the team is about”, he said self-assuredly.

On their neck and neck run with Ikorodu City, Olumide insisted he is not considering the Lagos side as a threat but welcomes the challenge.

“We welcome the challenge to test our setup and we and Ikorodu City do not have opportunity to play each other, hence we welcome this opportunity”.

The teams will observe a rest day on Wednesday, August 6 and resume on Thursday for Matchday 3.