If Service is the Motive, Turning the Tide in Four Years is Possible, Obi Doubles Down

ChuksOkocha in Abuja





The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Mr. Peter Obi, has replied critics of his insistence that he would deliver good governance within four years, if elected president.

Obi, who reacted again on X, said, “I still find it baffling that my decision to do a term of four years, if given the mandate to rule this country, is generating so much agitation. By this feeling, we are doubting the fact that a sincere leader can achieve much in 48 months.

‘’I have never been desperate in the pursuit of power, or anything else, for that matter. There are some traits associated with desperation, which in no way are in any of my political behaviours in the past and now, like engaging in overly aggressive rhetoric or actions to prove a point or gain attention; becoming overly defensive or reactive to criticism, often to the point of appearing paranoid.

‘’Making unrealistic or unfulfillable promises to win support or approval, resorting to personal attacks or character assassination to discredit opponents or frequently changing positions or policies to suit immediate political needs.”

Obi stressed, “What drives me is not personal ambition, but a deep commitment to see Nigeria work. And if the sacrifice required of me is four years of sincere, accountable leadership, so be it.

“I have never been involved in thuggery, the snatching of ballot boxes, or any form of electoral malpractice. I challenge anyone: conduct your investigations. You will find no stains of rigging or violence associated with my name. I have always chosen the path of peace, principle, and civility.

“Ask those who have contested against me—none were ever denied their rights, framed, or falsely accused. None was asked to place their advert materials or break the bank to do so. I believe in fair competition, not manufactured victories.

“In four years, we can confront corruption head-on, redirecting resources to priority areas. For instance, the trillions used to acquire new presidential jets and other unnecessary expenses at this time could have been channelled into education, healthcare, or infrastructure.”

The former presidential candidate said, “Within the same period, we ensure that the rule is sacrosanct and the rule of law is strictly followed. Within the same period, we can conduct free, fair and credible elections.

“Leadership, to me, is not about entitlement. It is about service. If given the mandate, for just one term, I will dedicate every moment to building a Nigeria that works for all.”