FG Vows Support for Moribund Textile, Garment Industry

James Emejoin Abuja





Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, yesterday assured stakeholders in the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sector of President Bola Tinubu’s support to resuscitate their operations.

He said the administration remained steadfast in its mission to restore the country’s industrial pride and reposition the sector as a driver of inclusive growth.

The minister spoke during a strategic tour of key industrial sites in Kaduna State, aimed at rejuvenating the country’s CTG industry.

He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Rimi Abba, and the Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BoI), Dr. OlasupoOlusi.

The tours formed part of the federal government’s renewed commitment to industrial revitalisation under Agenda 7 of Tinubu’s 8-Point agenda, which prioritises job creation, inclusive economic growth, and industrial development.

At the United Nigerian Textiles Limited (UNTL), once a historic textile mill that served as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, the minister acknowledged the concerns of the company and reaffirmed that under President Tinubu’s leadership, several developmental strides have been made to reposition the CTG sector.

According to him, these include convening sub-sector stakeholder engagements to identify and resolve bottlenecks, promoting public-private partnerships and collaboration with development partners, strengthening policy frameworks to support local manufacturing and boosting export competitiveness.

Enoh, underscored the symbolic and economic importance of UNTL’s revival, stating that its return to full operation would restore confidence in Nigeria’s textile heritage and catalyse broader industrial growth.

According to a statement, the delegation also visited Chellco Industries, a resilient textile firm that has remained operational since 1980, despite decades of economic turbulence, where the minister commended the management for their unwavering commitment and noted that Chellco currently provides direct employment to over 290 workers, contributing significantly to the local economy.