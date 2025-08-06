Current Tax System Stifling Economic Activities, Alienating Good Governance, Say Kwara Stakeholders

*Seeks urgent reform to promote accountability, fairness

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Key stakeholders in Kwara State have expressed deep concern over the current tax structure in the country, saying it is stifling economic activities and alienating citizens from governance.

Speaking in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday at a consultative meeting on tax justice, organised by the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), with support from CISLAC and funded by Christian Aid Nigeria; market leaders, civil society actors and academics, the stakeholders said that the current tax system has remained burdensome and disjointed and needs urgent reforms to promote accountability, fairness, and public trust.

The first session, titled “Understanding the Tax Landscape in Kwara State,” was facilitated by tax consultant Mr. Falana Olaropo.

He highlighted widespread gaps in public awareness around ongoing tax reforms and stressed the need for clear communication and signage to explain how tax revenues are used.

In a subsequent session focused on “The Role of CSOs in Advancing Fiscal Justice,” Associate Professor Ruth Abiola Adimula led a discussion on civic responsibility and tax justice.

The Iyaloja General of Kwara State, Hajia Adenike Lambe, lamented the impact of multiple taxation on market women, describing it as excessive and poorly coordinated.

She said many traders continue to pay levies without seeing corresponding improvements in public infrastructure or services.

Hajia Lambe said, “Initially, there was resistance. But market women eventually complied with district-based tax arrangements.

“Years later, there’s nothing to show for it. There are too many tax officers and little accountability.”

She suggested a harmonised system where the Federal Government collects a single, cumulative tax and redistributes it proportionately—reducing the burden of dealing with multiple agents at different levels of government.

Pastor Ade Abodunde, representing Trios Human Development Foundation, linked excessive taxation to broader social issues, noting that economic pressure on households is contributing to school dropouts and increased cases of gender-based violence.

“Many parents can no longer meet basic needs because of taxes and levies. It’s pushing some young girls into dangerous situations,” he said.

He called for regular, credible town hall meetings to bridge the trust gap between the government and citizens.

In the session on the role of civil society, Professor Khadijat Yahaya of the Society for Women in Taxation raised alarm over the planned removal of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) by 2030.

She warned that scrapping the fund could damage Nigeria’s research and education infrastructure, saying it remains a vital tool for institutional development.

Mr. Olaoye, a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, shared personal experiences dealing with overlapping tax demands across different states.

He described the current system as confusing and unsustainable, and called for serious policy review and implementation of practical reforms.

The meeting also featured a co-creation session moderated by Mr. Sanni Issa Alausa, BBYDI’s Communications Director.

Participants were grouped into three clusters to draft policy recommendations on inclusive tax compliance, grievance redress, and CSO-government collaboration.

Key proposals included the need for clear taxpayer education, simplified compliance procedures, and stronger oversight of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS).

Participants also called for progressive taxation policies that prioritise the poor, the creation of a comprehensive taxpayer database to reduce ambiguity, and whistleblower mechanisms to enhance accountability.

The event closed with a collective call for a transparent, citizen-friendly tax system that reflects the realities of ordinary Nigerians and restores public confidence in fiscal governance.