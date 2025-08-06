CoSPAL Sec Gen Urges Stronger Global Cooperation at 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva

The Secretary General of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), Ambassador Dapo Oyewole has called for stronger parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism, emphasizing the importance of sustained parliamentary engagement in global governance and multilateral decision-making.

The General Secretary made the call at the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland.

Themed “A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace and Justice for All,” the conference brought together speakers and presiding officers of national parliaments from around the world.

Prominent African parliamentary leaders including the Chairman of CoSPAL and Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and the Nigerian legislative leaders, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Highlighting the significance of Africa’s unified engagement in global legislative discourse, Oyewole stated that CoSPAL’s participation in the conference demonstrates its growing relevance as an African multilateral legislative mechanism.

He said: “In an era of increasing polarization and fragmentation, strong parliamentary leadership and enhanced parliamentary diplomacy are more vital than ever. Such global convenings offer an invaluable opportunity for presiding officers of parliaments to share knowledge, build consensus and identify collective approaches to the challenges confronting humanity.

“Fora such as the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament represent critical moments for African parliamentary leaders to speak in concert and to project a common voice on issues of shared importance to the continent.

“The founding purpose of CoSPAL is precisely to provide such a coordinated platform for Africa’s parliamentary leadership, to articulate, harmonise and advocate for Africa’s interests within the global parliamentary community.’’

The ambassador commended the interventions delivered by several parliamentary leaders, particularly appreciating the remarks of Bagbin, Akpabio and Abbas.

He noted that Speaker Abbas’s address on the role of digital technology in transforming legislative practice in Nigeria was insightful, highlighting ongoing reforms aimed at digitizing legislative procedures and enhancing civic participation.

The conference provided a unique platform for Speakers to exchange experiences, renew their commitment to multilateralism, and strengthen parliamentary cooperation in pursuit of global peace and sustainable development especially as CoSPAL prepares for its third General Assembly later this year.

“We do not just intend to take CoSPAL to the world, we intend to bring the world to CoSPAL too,” Oyewole said, underscoring CoSPAL’s commitment to building resilient, responsive, and representative parliamentary institutions across Africa and engaging with the global community.