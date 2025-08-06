Cooperatives Urged to Channel Pooled Resources into High-value Real Estate Opportunities 

Bennett Oghifo

Cooperatives have been advised to move beyond saving for saving’s sake and begin channeling their pooled resources into high-value real estate opportunities that appreciate over time and provide measurable returns.

The advise was given by Founder and CEO of Solid Foundation Group, ESV. Adetoun Otepola, at the fourth edition of the CEO’s Forum, powered by the CTTNetwork, recently, at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Lekki. The theme was: “The Role of Real Estate in Strengthening Cooperative Wealth Structures.”

Speakers at the Forum

included Emmanuel Adeshina, Vice President, Corporate & Offline Business, Wakanow; Chinyere Chimezie, Head of Marketing, Homebase Mortgage Bank Ltd. and Oluwatobi Osonuga, Managing Director, Chateau Royal Real Estate Ltd.

This edition of the forum was designed as a strategic knowledge-sharing platform for cooperatives, businesses, and organisations looking to transform their capital, savings, and resources into long-term wealth. It delved into how smart real estate investments and innovative financing structures can secure the future and drive sustainable institutional growth.

Otepola, who hosted and convened the Forum, said real estate is a “mobility tool, one that unlocks freedom, prosperity, and global opportunities. Real estate is more than owning land or buildings,”

According to her, “It is a strategic gateway to wealth mobility, global relevance, and a secure legacy for families, organisations, and cooperatives.”

She noted the unique opportunity that lies in early investment and outlined how Solid Foundation Group supports investors in unlocking value through well-structured and future-forward real estate offerings.

However, she said many cooperatives in Nigeria often fail because of “poor leadership, lack of transparency, inadequate capital, and limited professional oversight.

“Externally, regulatory challenges and economic instability compound these problems. Without sound governance, proper registration, and access to financial tools, cooperatives are set up to struggle.”

She stated that professional management, member education, and legal compliance are non-negotiables for success. “Cooperatives have the potential to be powerful economic advantage, but they must be built on systems that sustain them.”

Chinyere Chimezie of Home Base Mortgage Bank, discussed the importance of cultivating a strong saving culture both for individuals and their children. She emphasised the urgent need for home ownership as a hedge against inflation and a pathway to wealth preservation.

Chimezie also worked to dispel the skepticism that many Nigerians have about mortgage financing, explaining that mortgages are accessible and powerful if well understood.

She introduced innovative housing finance options like MREIF Loans, Family Own Funds, and other national schemes designed to make home ownership possible for the average Nigerian.

The discussion also featured tourism with a presentation from Emmanuel Adeshina, who unveiled their innovative “Pay Small Small (PSS)” scheme by Wakanow. Designed to help customers lock in travel deals by paying as little as 25% upfront and completing the balance over time before their travel date. Adeshina described PSS as a model that demonstrates how organizations can offer flexible, scalable financial solutions without barriers such as credit profiling.

Adejoke Abe, General Manager of Wakanow, spoke on Wakanow’s growing Holiday & Destination packages. Tailored for solo travellers, honeymooners, corporates, families, and affiliate groups, these packages span a variety of premium locations, including Singapore, Mauritius, Doha, Mombasa, Kenya, Uganda, Qatar, Kigali, Ghana, and local gems like Lakowe.

She emphasised the company’s commitment to creating rich, seamless experiences across leisure and business travel.

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of CitiMall Lagos, introduced by Oluwatobi Osonuga. Positioned as the future of retail and lifestyle, Citi Mall is envisioned as a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, wellness, business, and entertainment. Located in one of Lagos’ fastest-growing corridors, the development will feature a carefully curated mix of retail outlets, food courts, cinemas, executive office spaces, and lifestyle hubs designed to meet the needs of modern consumers and institutional investors alike.

The convener, Otepola, urged attendees to seize this moment and encouraged individuals, cooperatives and organisations to invest in CitiMall, highlighting the expected high ROI potential while the project remains in its pre-launch phase. She also showcased a portfolio of accessible real estate projects across Lagos, ideal for individuals, cooperatives, and institutional buyers.

She further encouraged attendees to leverage National Housing Funds through cooperative frameworks, emphasizing this as a strategic tool for asset building and long-term wealth preservation.

The event concluded with high-level networking, strategic business conversations, and a shared commitment among attendees to integrate real estate into their wealth and growth strategies.

The conversations at CEO’s Forum 4.0 reaffirmed a powerful truth: real estate is not just an asset, it is a system of wealth, strategy for mobility, and a legacy builder for cooperatives, families, and institutions alike.