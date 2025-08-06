  • Wednesday, 6th August, 2025

Benue Gov Launches Electronic Emergency Security System to Tackle Insecurity in State

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

George Okohin Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has  launched Benue Electronic Emergency Management System (BEEMS) to tackle insecurity in the state.

Alia, while launching the project in Makurdi on Monday said the state invested in the project due to  persistent insecurity in recent years, assuring the people that his administration was committed to tackling the menace with the aid of digital solutions.

He added that it was in line with the  administration’s seven-point agenda and  particularly in the area of safeguarding the lives and well-being of residents.

Alia, who was represented by the Secretary to the State  Government (SSG), Mrs Deborah Aber, urged stakeholders to fully embrace the platform as a strategic tool for improving emergency response and governance in the state.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Benue State Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC), Mr. TerwaseGbande, commended SEMA for adopting the digital initiative.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Dr. James Iorapuu, described the BEEMS platform as a milestone that positions Benue as a pioneer in digital emergency response in Nigeria.

