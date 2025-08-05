Husband Demands Justice over Nurse Murdered in Abuja School Premises

•Parents, neighbours lament security lapses, want immediate closure

•Proprietor allegedly absconds as police parade suspect

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The tragic death of Mrs. Patricia Chinyere Anaele, a school nurse at Clear Hope Foundation Academy in Dawaki, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, has taken a disturbing turn, with her grieving husband alleging she was murdered by security personnel assigned to the school.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in front of the shuttered school, the husband of the deceased, Emmanuel Anaele, declared that his wife was never abducted.

“She was outrightly murdered within the school premises alongside a 14-month-old baby who was in her care,” Anaele insisted.

He said, “What happened was premeditated. My wife was killed right inside the school by its security staff. Her body, along with the innocent child’s, was wheeled out and dumped in a canal.”

He revealed that one of the school’s security personnel, David Moses, confessed to the crime after turning himself in at the FCT Police Command, implicating a second suspect, one “Sunday”, who is currently on the run.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred on July 23, 2025, when the two suspects allegedly murdered both victims and collected a ransom of N3 million.

David later surrendered to police following a disagreement over how the ransom should be shared.

At the FCT Police Command, Moses reportedly confessed to the heinous crime in the presence of Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, stating that he and his accomplice had initially staged the murder as a kidnapping-for-ransom plot.

However, Anaele maintained yesterday that the kidnapping narrative was a smokescreen.

He said, “This was no kidnap. The facts point to cold-blooded murder. What kind of school allows such people to be in charge of security?

“Since the incident, the school proprietor, Dr. Abu Alasa, who also owns Kings Care Hospital, has not reached out to me or the bereaved parents of the child. This silence speaks volumes,” he further alleged.

He alleged that Dr. Alasa used his influence to suppress the investigation, allegedly pressuring police officers to downplay the incident.

Anaele said, “I am calling on the FCT Minister and Police authorities to ensure this matter is not swept under the carpet.

“My wife has gone, but if this school is allowed to continue operating unchecked, another tragedy is inevitable. Another child will die if justice is not served,” he warned.

The grieving father also alleged that the structure housing the school was originally designed to be a commercial plaza and was converted into an academic facility without the proper security infrastructure or oversight.

His sentiment was echoed by several concerned parents and neighbours, who were at the school’s premises yesterday.

For instance, Mr. Femi Emmanuel, a parent whose child also attends the school, revealed that he and his wife had considered withdrawing their child from the crèche due to what he described as “substandard care and lax security”.

Many residents in the Dawaki area also expressed outrage, alleging that the school had long operated in a manner that endangers pupils and staff alike.

They have now petitioned the FCT Administration to permanently shut the school down.

“The community is devastated. We can’t pretend this is an isolated case. If the school continues to operate, we are simply waiting for the next victim,” said a neighbour who preferred to remain anonymous.

The school remained under lock and key during Monday’s press briefing.

According to Anaele, both the school’s Principal and the Manager of the security company that hired the accused guards are currently in police custody.

Calls are mounting for the FCT authorities to thoroughly investigate the ownership and operational legality of Clear Hope Foundation Academy.

Efforts by THISDAY to speak with the proprietor with a phone number provided, were futile as the husband of the deceased claimed that he had gone underground.

The FCT Police Command had last week Friday, paraded the suspect at their headquarters.