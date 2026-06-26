Army to Recruit Additional 28,000 Troops to Tackle Growing Insecurity

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has concluded arrangements to recruit and train an additional 28,000 personnel as part of efforts to strengthen its operational capacity and tackle the country’s worsening security challenges.

The Army also reaffirmed its commitment to denying criminal and subversive elements the freedom to operate, stressing that sustained peace and security remain essential to Nigeria’s economic growth and prosperity.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday to herald the 163rd Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL 2026), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, said the Service would continue to conduct its operations in strict compliance with the rules of engagement, international humanitarian law, and both domestic and international legal frameworks governing the protection of human rights.

The COAS, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Bamidele Alabi, said a key pillar of his vision is the ‘Soldier-First’ culture, which places the welfare of personnel and their families at the heart of operational effectiveness.

He said: “We are also improving our deployment strategies and employing modern technology as a force multiplier in our efforts to quickly degrade all forms of criminality across the country.

“Manpower is as important as the equipment required to fight insecurity. To this end, we have expanded our recruitment scope by establishing another training depot at Amasiri Edda, making it the third institution to train able-bodied civilians for the Nigerian Army, thereby enhancing our manpower.

“With this action, the Nigerian Army is expected to recruit and train an additional 28,000 troops to help stem the tide of insecurity across the country. Accordingly, the Nigerian Army has established additional brigades and units to boost our operations, while continuously reviewing our force structure to cover observed gaps in our deployments to address emerging security challenges across the country.

“We have also continued to enhance our operational capability by the induction of modern platforms, combat enablers and strategic partnerships.

“Furthermore, we have institutionalized measures to celebrate gallantry and honour our heroes. We have also commenced massive infrastructure improvements across all Nigerian Army formations and units nationwide. As we celebrate, we must not forget the role the Nigerian Army has played and continues to play in ensuring peace and democratic processes in the sub-Saharan region.”

Reaffirming the Army’s commitment to protecting human rights, the COAS said: “Accordingly, we shall continue to discharge our constitutional duties in tandem with the rules of engagement, with respect for all aspects of human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as other international principles and guidelines.”

He noted that the Nigerian Army has remained steadfast in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities despite the country’s evolving security environment.

According to him, the Service has continued to expand and modernise its capabilities to meet emerging threats.

“Today, our troops are actively engaged in multiple operations across the country, significantly degrading the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, insurgent groups, bandits, kidnappers, separatist elements and other non-state actors threatening national peace and stability,” he added.