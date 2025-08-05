Flood Sacks Anambra Community, Farmers Lament as Farms Submerged, Crops Destroyed

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Rampaging flood has sacked indigenes of Ogbaru community in Anambra State, submerging their farms and destroying crops.

Residents of the area who are mostly farmers are lamenting their loss, saying they borrowed to fund this year’s planting season, all of which have been washed away by the flood.

Ogbaru is a riverine local government area in Anambra State, situated on the banks of the River Niger, bordering Delta and Rivers States.

This year’s flood will not be the first time Ogbaru would be submerged. In previous years, the area – from Ossomala to Obeagwe, Akili Ogidi, Ogwuikpele, Ogwuaniocha and others are usually under waters during the rainy season.

Chief of Staff to Hon Afam Ogene, the member representing the area in the House of Representatives, Hon Chinedu Uwollor who conducted journalists round by the area said this year’s flood is one of the most devastating, and has left indigenes of the area in trauma.

He called for assistance for the famers in the area, saying that most of them borrowed to fund this year’s farming season, but their hopes have been dashed by the early flood.

During a tour of the area, some of the affected farmers said they have resorted to early harvest to save what they can from their farms.

Mr. Adimali Nwachukwu, a yam and cassava farmer in Ogwuikpele, expressed his deep pain and anguish, narrating his ordeal.

He said: “The flood has destroyed me. It has ruined my hopes and wasted my labour. I don’t know where to start from. I borrowed money at a high interest rate to invest in large-scale farming this year.

“I spent a lot on yam seedlings and cassava stems, hoping for a bountiful harvest to recoup my investment and pay back my loan. But look at me now. With this flood and premature harvesting, I’m not sure I’ll even get up to 25 percent of what I invested in this year’s farming.”

A widow, Nwakaego Nwafili, a cassava and maize farmer said: “This year’s flood is suffocating me. Since the heavy rains started in July, I’ve been having panic attacks, knowing what was to come. I haven’t been sleeping at night. My mind is constantly preoccupied with my farm. I’m heartbroken as I speak to you now.

“All my crops are submerged underwater. I don’t have the funds to hire labourers to help with the harvest. I’m doing the premature harvesting by myself. I’m ruined. I have no one to turn to. As a widow, I rely on farming to feed and care for my three children after my husband passed away five years ago.

“Please, tell the government to help us. We’re in dire straits in Ogbaru. This flood is killing us daily,” she said, tears streaming down her face.

Another woman, Madam Oluchi Nzekwe lamented that her husband’s health is her biggest problem because he has not been himself since the flood started.

Hon Chinedu Uwollor describes the incident as recurring, while begging the federal government through the concerned agencies to come to the aid of the farmers.