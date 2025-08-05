Firm Unveils $4,000 Investigative Journalism Grant to Promote Procurement Accountability 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A firm, Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) Monday announced a $4,000 Budeshi investigative journalism grant to support journalists in pushing for open contracting and procurement accountability across sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

The grant, PPDC stated aims to fuel rigorous storytelling and investigative journalism, creating partnerships between reporters and civil society organisations (CSOs) to elevate civic discourse and drive reform.

Chief Executive Officer, PPDC, Lucy Agaji, at a press conference/Media Convening event in Abuja, said that no progress happens in isolation, stating: “to understand health of the country’s democracy and the effectiveness of its institutions depend on informed, engaged citizens and a media ecosystem that reflects, interrogates, and amplifies their voices.

“To this end, we came up with the initiative.”

Agaji said: “When Civil Society Organisation and journalists collaborate intentionally, the result is greater than the sum of its parts: we move from isolated reports to sustained public movements; from anecdotal outrage to informed advocacy; and from temporary attention to structural reform.

“This commitment is also to deepening the collaboration and fueling rigorous storytelling and investigative journalism, hence, the launch of this $4,000 Budeshi investigative journalism grant.

“This small but strategic fund is designed to support journalists and media outfits who are willing to go beyond the surface, digging into governance challenges, uncovering accountability gaps, and amplifying stories that might otherwise remain hidden.

“We hope this grant will create partnerships between reporters and CSOs, enabling evidence-based investigations that elevate civic discourse and drive reform.”

Speaking on application details, the Communication Offer, PPDC, Nnenna Eze, in her remarks, stated that the web portal will be open in three weeks’ time.

She said the grant is designed to support journalists and media outfits who are willing to go beyond the surface and dig into governance even as she rolled out the requirements that are not limited to those covering the agency for every Correspondent out there with the knowledge of public procurement processing reportage.

She noted that, the grant will be open to less than 5 (Five) Journalists amongst the Media Houses who has proving their expertise in procurement processing over the years and with recognised reputable organisation.

“The PPDC believes that the combined power of civic voices and responsible media is one of the most effective levers for shaping a more transparent, just, and inclusive society.

“The organisation aims to institutionalise partnerships between CSOs and journalists, building ecosystems where stories uncovered in one community inform policy conversations in another,” Nnenna said.