FG: Politicians Using ‘Yahoo boys’ for Money Laundering 

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issah-onilu, has disclosed that politically exposed Nigerians are using internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, as tools to launder illicit funds and undermine Nigeria’s financial system.

Issah-onilu stated this in Abuja yesterday at a National Joint Security Press Briefing, noting that cordial relationship exists between yahoo boys and politically exposed Nigerians, hence the need for raids across the country by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies to curb money laundering.

“We must also acknowledge when people complain of EFCC going after yahoo boys and things like that. People have not understood the nexus that exists between the yahoo boys and people who are politically exposed using the yahoo boys for money laundering.

“So when they go after yahoo boys, it’s not just the yahoo boys, they are important leads to actually prosecuting the people who are politically exposed.” he said.

He, however, assured the public that the government is keen on ensuring anti-money laundering reforms, financial integrity and international credibility to enhance Nigeria’s maturity and global alignment.

Meanwhile, Issah-onilu highlighted the coordinated efforts of the security anti-graft agencies which include combating drug abuse and arms proliferation, strengthening border security and migration control.

Others include: protecting critical infrastructure and natural resources; expanding humanitarian and civic engagement responses; and enhancing institutional accountability and international standing.

According to him, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) carried out 326 operations of which 2,109 arrests were made, 175 kidnapped victims were rescued, 78 terrorists were neutralised and six armed trafficking drillings dismantled.

He noted that 1,572 NDLEA raids occurred, 2.9 million kilograms of narcotics were seized, 720 conflicts resolved by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and 2,838 road fatalities were recorded by the Federal Road Safety Corps adding that the government has escalated its security operations nationwide.

“The federal government has escalated security operations nationwide by merging tactical enforcement with intelligence-led interventions. Banditry, insurgency, trafficking, and other crimes have been tackled through seamless interagency cooperation, resulting in major arrests, rescues, and asset seizures.

“Nigeria is fighting back. Decisively and collaboratively, we are taking back our country from people who are involved in these nefarious activities,” he stated.

He also revealed that NDLEA recovered 2.9 million kilograms of cannabis, 520 kilograms of tramadol, 7.35 kg of methamphetamine adding that arms recovered in the operations included 12 AK-47s, 2GPMGs and 2,200 plus rounds of ammunition.

Issah-onilu noted that NAFDAC seized 10 containers of tramadol, adding that drugs and illegal harms are the oxygen of criminology.

He noted that federal government agencies are systematically disabling these supply chains on highways, borders, in markets, in motor parks, while investing in public education and rehabilitation.

“Say no to drugs. Say no to drugs, report peddlers, support reformed users, communities are the front line in this war against drug abuse and trafficking,” he said.

He further noted that through international partnerships and domestic vigilance, Nigeria is retooling its border and migration systems to block irregular migration and human trafficking. The Nigerian Immigration Service, he said, is also driving identity governance, with the support of United Nations and ECOWAS.

He, however, stated that despite all these interventions, national security is a collective responsibility, adding that critical infrastructures should be protected and urged all Nigerians to embrace unity for a progressive country.