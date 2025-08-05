‘Àmòtèkun’s Success is the Most Potent Reason for State Police’

Justice Administration, is an all encompassing and totally engaging endeavour. For a State like Ondo, it is blessed with a young, ebullient and progressive thinking Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, OON, SAN. He narrated to Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi last weekend, the bold steps he has taken and the strides he has achieved so far, with the support of Governor Aiyedatiwa, since his assumption of office, the success of community policing by the Àmòtèkun Corps in his State, and his plans to ensure that Ondo State gets new and revised laws, and becomes the pace setter for administration of justice in Nigeria

You appeared to hit the ground running when you assumed office as Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. What is your strategic plan, and to what extent have you been able to actualise the plan and agenda?

As you rightly said, we couldn’t but hit the ground running, and that’s because we already had a clearly defined plan. It’s a case of preparation meeting opportunity. We are operating on an 8-point agenda, which, interestingly, we have had as a blueprint on governance since 2011. Being a consultant, policy analyst, and advocate of good governance, equality, and the rule of law, this is what we have always been known for. We have always believed that, the agenda holds the potential to bring meaningful change. We have kept updating it over the years to reflect prevailing realities, waiting for the right platform to execute it. And, what better way than to have the opportunity to implement it for the people of Ondo State?

Providence has now placed us under a Governor who is innovation-driven, performance-oriented, and not only fully supportive of meaningful initiatives, but has given a free hand to deploy meaningful, sustainable, and developmental ideas. Thankfully, our 8-point agenda came out immediately I took the oaths of office, and it aligns perfectly with the Governor’s OUR EASE agenda. That alignment made it easy, for us to implement the plan immediately.

The agenda is encapsulated in an acronym, which stands for: Access to Justice; Justice Sector Reform; Uniform Law Enforcement; Law Officers and Lawyers’ Welfare Review; Obedience to Court Orders and the Law; Knowledge of Existing Laws; Adherence to Executive Orders and Rule of Law; Youths, Children, Juveniles, Women, and Persons with Disabilities Laws. I don’t need to go into the details of this, as it is *res ipsa loquitur*.

This has been our compass that we run with, and has continued to guide every policy direction, strategic initiative, and reform we have undertaken in the Ministry of Justice. It provides a clear framework for action, ensuring that we remain focused on delivering justice that is accessible, fair, and aligned with the needs of the people. Every decision we make, whether in legislative reform, judicial welfare, prosecution, or access to justice, is rooted in this agenda. It is not just a document; it is a living blueprint that defines our priorities, measures our progress, and reminds us daily, of the trust the people have placed in us.

How people-centric are you, in terms of access to justice for the people of Ondo State, legal aid/cheaper and alternative dispute resolution? What of prosecutorial reforms in the administration of criminal justice system, to ensure that the constitutional rights attached to same are upheld, and people are able to get fairly speedy trials?

Let me begin by stating that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration, without a doubt, is deeply people-centric. You only need to sit with the Governor to hear his story; you wouldn’t but quickly notice a man who cares about the people, and wants the best for everyone. Every policy and programme is designed to benefit the people.

When it comes to justice delivery, the law in Ondo State is no respecter of persons. We act swiftly and decisively. In some cases, the victims haven’t even filed reports before we intervene. Sometimes, we act based on credible intelligence, always ensuring we follow due process.

Regarding prosecutorial reform, let me give a practical example. We identified the need to update some of our laws, like the High Court Law and the Local Government Law. Take, for instance, the anti-cultism and anti-kidnapping laws, which were no longer adequate for current realities. So, we proposed an Executive Bill to repeal and replace the existing ones, with a focus on stricter provisions and stiffer penalties to serve as deterrents.

The Bill, which was approved by the State Executive Council and forwarded to the House of Assembly, includes provisions such as the death penalty in kidnapping cases where the victim dies. It also addresses wider security issues, and introduces penalties for those aiding or abetting cultism. For example, while the law previously recognised just over 200 cult groups, the number of active groups has since increased. The old law didn’t even consider the role of accomplices, like friends and family members. These gaps are now being addressed.

The penalty for cultism has been raised from six years to 21 years in some cases, and the death penalty is proposed in cases resulting in death. Properties used in committing such crimes will be demolished, of course, following due process.

In terms of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), we have intensified our advocacy and promotion of mechanisms, such as mediation and arbitration. Being a Fellow of the esteemed Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in the United Kingdom, brings with it the understanding that litigation is not always the most effective method for resolving conflicts, particularly in a rapidly evolving society like Ondo State. ADR helps to decongest the courts and offers swift, amicable, and cost-effective outcomes.

What steps has your Ministry taken towards prison decongestion?

Since Governor Aiyedatiwa assumed office, the Prerogative of Mercy has been powerfully and compassionately exercised on three separate occasions, not just to extend mercy, but also to alleviate the overcrowding in our correctional facilities. This constitutional authority allows the Governor to pardon or commute the sentences of deserving inmates, who have been proven to have positively changed in behaviour. As Attorney-General, I have the sacred responsibility of chairing the Committee that carefully reviews applications, reports, and behavioural assessments, guiding us as we make heartfelt recommendations for clemency for inmates.

This initiative, apart from being the constitutional prerogative of His Excellency, is part of a concerted effort to demonstrate an act of forgiveness, as well as to alleviate prison overcrowding, particularly for those who have been incarcerated for extended periods and have shown genuine remorse, warranting clemency.

For instance, in October 2024, coinciding with Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, Governor Aiyedatiwa granted amnesty to 117 convicts, resulting in the outright release of 19 individuals and the commutation of several death sentences to life imprisonment. Subsequently, in January 2025, as part of the celebrations for his 60th birthday, the Governor pardoned 40 inmates, releasing 8 immediately, commuting death sentences, and reducing additional long-term sentences.

On February 24, 2025, in honour of his second-term inauguration, another 43 convicts received clemency, with 8 released immediately, 15 death-row inmates having their sentences commuted to life terms, and 20 life-sentenced inmates experiencing reductions in their terms.

Furthermore, the Honourable Chief Judge of the State, my Lord Justice Olusegun Odusola, alongside myself, have taken significant action by releasing numerous inmates during a week-long initiative at the Ondo and Okitipupa Custodial Centres and the Owo Correctional Centre. This was in response to the troubling issue of prolonged detention, due to lack of diligent prosecution. In July 2024, during another routine visit, he granted pardons to several awaiting-trial inmates.

Remarkably, just last week, we conducted another such exercise. In fact, it is noteworthy that this marks the first time in our State’s history that an Attorney-General has visited correctional centres for such an initiative, resulting in the freedom of deserving inmates.

Under the provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Law, Judges have been empowered to conduct on-the-spot hearings within correctional facilities, to expedite such cases. Inmates who met the criteria for release, were granted immediate freedom.

Additionally, the legal advice from the Ministry of Justice, which was once cited as a reason for delays in prosecution, is now being delivered promptly. We are deeply committed to addressing files, within a few hours. I have directed all Lawyers and staff in the Ministry, that no file should be detained for more than 24 hours, noting that any file delayed beyond that without processing suggests an attempt to solicit for gratifications, and I can boldly say they do not engage in such conduct. You must agree that, we have made remarkable strides in this area.

What have been the major challenges in administering your Ministry? How digitised/digitalised are you? Have you put any E-filing etc initiatives in place?

Before speaking about challenges, let me highlight our progress in digitising the justice system. Under Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership, we have achieved remarkable milestones in transforming the justice sector through a range of targeted reforms, strategic projects, and forward-thinking policies. And, one of them is digitalisation.

We launched, arguably, one of Nigeria’s most integrated digital legal systems. We launched an unprecedented digital legal resource platform and e-library, accessible to Judges, Lawyers, and Researchers, with instant access to statutes, case law, and global legal literature. Complementing this, is a swift case response and tracking mechanism that enhances the speed of case resolution, streamlines documentation processes, and improves the monitoring of judicial activities.

I want to emphasise this: while we acknowledge that these technological advancements must be supported by human and institutional capacity, our amendment of the High Court Statute to allow for the appointment of eleven new Judges represents a monumental step forward. This is the most significant expansion in our State’s history since the creation of Ondo State in 1976, and it will greatly enhance efficiency and improve access to justice for all.

Now to your first question, our primary challenge does not stem from a lack of human resources; I boldly assert that our Ministry of Justice is filled with some of the brightest, most efficient, and competent Lawyers and staff. This is Ondo State, after all! However, we do face obstacles in accessing funds, and in how the public interprets and perceives the law. Many view the law as a burden or an obstacle, rather than as a vital tool for order, justice, and societal advancement. There is often resistance to lawful processes, especially when they seem inconvenient or threaten personal interests. I firmly believe that the law must take its course, even if heaven must fall. Yet, I am confident that heaven won’t fall, as we have the unwavering support of the people and the authority of the State as pillars to uphold justice and strongly hold it from falling on us. It is crucial to recognise that the law is not intended to punish, but to protect, creating a structured, fair, and predictable environment where everyone’s rights are honoured.

The law is essential for the sanctity and stability of any society. Without it, chaos would reign, and development would be impossible. For a State like Ondo that is committed to sustainable development, we are sensitising our people on the importance of respecting and upholding the law. Education, public enlightenment, and community engagement are key to changing this narrative, and it is the approach we have employed. Only when the people see the law as a shared value and a collective responsibility, can we truly achieve lasting peace, justice, and progress.

A video of a High Court in Ondo with a badly leaking roof went viral, and many saw it as a reflection of the sorry state of the courtrooms across Ondo State. What exactly is the state of Ondo State High Courtrooms and the welfare of its Judges?

Unfortunately, sensationalism often overshadows facts, in our political space. I saw the clip as well, and like many, I was initially alarmed. As a result, I promptly embarked on an inspection and assessment tour across all courts in Ondo State to identify the location, and verify whether such an incident had occurred within our jurisdiction.

However, what was shown in that short clip appears to be an isolated, weather-related incident during the rainy season, something that can happen anywhere, whether on government or private property. To be sincere and practical, I have seen even government houses and private residences with leaking roofs. During the dry season, you may not notice such issues. Often, it’s during the first heavy rain of the year, that weather-affected roofs reveal their vulnerability.

That said, it was rather surprising, and frankly unfortunate, to see individuals arrive fully geared for photo-ops, seemingly focused more on optics and sensationalism than genuine concern. Such actions are unfair to whichever location they are targeting, particularly when the facts are not yet clear.

Infrastructure anywhere in the world, can be temporarily compromised by natural elements. The responsible and logical thing to do in such situations is to report to the appropriate authorities for swift intervention, not rush to social media to mislead the public.

Nonetheless, I have personally conducted an on-the-ground assessment of all court and justice-sector facilities in the State, not because we confirmed any incident like that in Ondo, but to ensure our infrastructure is maintained at optimal standards and to identify areas in need of upgrades or renovation.

And, let me add this: because the Government of Ondo State, under the leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa believes that the justice sector deserves nothing short of excellence, the Government has embarked on an ambitious judicial complex project, known as the Rotimi Akeredolu Judicial Complex, in honour of our late Governor and legal luminary, who was himself a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former President of one of the largest Bars in the World, the Nigerian Bar Association, and a tireless advocate for justice and the rule of law.

This modern complex, being constructed on over 13 hectares of land, is designed to be a comprehensive judicial hub. It will feature more than 14 fully equipped courtrooms, ceremonial halls, a digital resource centre, spacious administrative offices, and ample public amenities. It is a bold testament to this administration’s commitment, to enhancing justice delivery and institutional efficiency.

Beyond improving infrastructure, this project will significantly boost judicial capacity, improve access to justice for all, and place Ondo State firmly on the map as a legal hub in Nigeria. It will also stimulate the local economy through job creation, legal tourism, and long-term revenue generation. This is a visionary investment, in the future of justice in Ondo State

Concerning the welfare of the Judges, it is worth knowing that under the administration of Governor Aiyedatiwa, the welfare of judiciary workers has not only been prioritised, but practically demonstrated through deliberate investments and policy choices that have elevated Ondo’s Judiciary above most others in the country.

What is the fate of the inferior courts of record such as the Magistrate and Customary Courts, if the High Court can be in such a deplorable condition? What has the Ondo State Government done to improve the welfare of the judicial officers of these courts, like the Magistrates, which is known to be rather poor across the country?

Let’s put things in perspective. The court in the video clip was mischaracterised and I think it’s uncharitable to use that unverified clip – more like a content created one – of less than a minute to represent the entire state of a building.

What was shown was a minor, weather-induced issue, during an isolated rainstorm. This can happen anywhere; in fact, it is happening presently in many countries we love to refer to. That less than a minute clip doesn’t represent the true condition of our courts here, and certainly not the High Court in general.

Importantly, our renovation plan covers all tiers of courts, including Magistrate and Customary Courts. In fact, this situation triggered a broader review. We have summoned government contractors, to account for substandard work. Moving forward, stricter oversight, legal backing, and enforceable performance guarantees will be required from all contractors.

What is the level of technology deployed in the Ondo State Court system presently?

As I earlier explained, we have deployed an advanced digital framework within our court system, including e-resources, tracking, and documentation systems. The e-filing in our courts’ registry has commenced. I appreciate Mr Governor for the support and for providing the needed funds to execute this, and the Honourable Chief Judge Odusola for doing the needful.

Governor Aiyedatiwa recently embarked on a very ambitious project, the construction of the Rotimi Akeredolu Judicial Complex at N39billion. Kindly, shed some light on this project, how far it has gone and its significance at this point.

Part of the place I visited during the inspection and assessment tour I told you about earlier was the site itself, and I would strongly advice you to take a tour of the place. One day, the people of Ondo State will look upon that edifice and proudly celebrate the foresight and vision of Governor Aiyedatiwa. What is taking shape there, is nothing short of a modern judicial hub as I have said earlier, rising on a vast expanse of 13 hectares of land. Upon completion, it will feature over 14 well-equipped courtrooms, grand ceremonial halls, a cutting-edge digital resource centre, administrative offices, and ample public amenities. This landmark project will not only significantly enhance judicial capacity and improve public access to justice, but also elevate Ondo’s stature on the national stage. Economically, it will stimulate local employment, boost legal tourism, and stand as a sustainable, long-term revenue-generating asset for the State.

How up-to-date are the laws of Ondo State? Have you undertaken any law reform?

One of the first key steps we took upon assuming office, was the constitution of a Committee to review the laws of Ondo State, with the aim of updating them where necessary, to align with the realities and demands of the 21st century. Don’t also forget that we have a dedicated Law Commission under my supervision, a testament to the premium we place on ensuring our legal framework is responsive and effective. In fact, there are two distinct teams actively engaged in this process, one within the Ministry and the other within the Law Commission, both of which I directly supervise.

I must say, I was genuinely shocked to discover upon my arrival that some of our laws, dating back to the creation of the State, had never been reviewed. This is a State from which Ekiti was carved out! As a scholar, I hold the firm view that every law should be reviewed at least once every three years. It is unacceptable, in my opinion, for any legal system to go unchecked for that long, without identifying areas needing amendment.

In response, I took decisive action. One of the earliest and most impactful outcomes of this effort, was the appointment of additional Judges to strengthen our judicial system. I must sincerely appreciate Mr Governor for his swift and unwavering support, in approving these initiatives as soon as they were brought to his attention.

This review is already yielding results, as seen in some of the initiatives I have previously mentioned.

All of the Government’s legal and policy actions are underpinned by the digitisation of legal archives and the ongoing training of legal officers, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and tools to operate in line with global best practices.

We have digitised our legal archives, and ensured continuous training for legal officers to align with global standards. Also, offender profiling and criminal records management are now being handled with modern data and governance tools, to ensure credible enforcement and justice delivery.

Two years after the death of the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, a Coroner’s inquest is being conducted into his death. What informed this move? And, why so long after his death?

Let me ask you this simple question, has the Government at any time officially announced any commencement of a Coroner’s inquest into the late Governor Akeredolu’s death? The answer is capital, NO.

What my office did was to acknowledge receipt of several petitions regarding his death. We have a duty under the law to process petitions, assess their merit, and determine the next steps. Transparency and accountability, are constitutional requirements. Failing to respond to such petitions or denying them outright could result in legal action, including a Writ of Mandamus. Remember, I took an oath of office to do what is right under any circumstances. Unfortunately, many rushed to conclusions without understanding the process.

I want to be unequivocally clear: I hold the late Governor Akeredolu in the highest regard. Our connection runs deep, rooted in our shared membership in the Anglican Communion Church of Nigeria. He often reminded me of our connecting roles, him as a Diocesan Chancellor and me as a Diocesan Registrar of two distinct dioceses of the same Church. We have also been intertwined for generations, through our parents’ years of dedicated service to this great institution of faith in Ibadan. I was fortunate to be one of his oldest mentees, and he served as a pivotal role model during my formative years. When he called me stubborn, I would smile and remind him that I was simply trying to emulate him, recognising that Aketi had his own steadfastness, which only deepened my admiration for him. Aketi was not just a mentor; he was our benefactor. Mr Governor holds his predecessor in profound respect, and often becomes emotional when reminiscing about him. Thus, the idea that I would ever show disrespect to his memory is not only false, but profoundly insensitive.

What is the security situation in your State? Kindly, share the reasons for whatever insecurity your State may be experiencing. Kidnapping is said to be on the rise again in Ondo State, and Governor Aiyedatiwa has approved the death penalty for the offence. To what extent has this ameliorated the crime in your State? How are you handling the prosecutions so far?

I believe this is a belated question, as you would agree with me that the tension in the State has significantly reduced. Don’t forget that the State has successfully hosted several national and international events and conferences, such as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) NEC meeting, the Development Partners’ Roundtable, and the recent Ondo State Education Summit. Investors are coming in, and all of these developments have been well-reported in the news. It all points to one thing: the State is safe and open for business.

Judging from the accolades we have been receiving from far and near, and our ability to host high-level, high-stakes events both from within and outside the country, the credit goes to the responsive and proactive leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. His administration has prioritised peace, security, and stability, creating an enabling environment for growth, governance, and investment.

I would like to use this opportunity to commend all the security outfits in the State, for the excellent job they are doing. I also sincerely appreciate the people of Ondo State for their commitment to building a safer society, by speaking up and reporting crimes when they occur.

Let me also reiterate, for clarity’s sake, our position on the death penalty to avoid any misconceptions. As I mentioned earlier in this interview, this is a proposed executive Bill that was deliberated upon at the State Executive Council meeting, and subsequently approved to be transmitted to the House of Assembly for legislative consideration. I believe that every lover of peace and justice, will support such a bold and necessary step.

We are ensuring diligent prosecution of offenders, and strengthening preventive mechanisms. Security is a top priority, and results are evident.

How well has Àmòtèkun done in Ondo State? Do you agree that it’s time to establish State Police? Do you believe that it will reduce the level of insecurity in the country?

Absolutely, Àmòtèkun has performed exceptionally well in Ondo State, and indeed, across all South-West States. The Corps has filled a critical gap in community-level security, especially in areas where the national Police structure cannot adequately cover.

The demand for State Police is no longer just necessary, it is long overdue. In fact, in our advocacy for this constitutional reform, Àmòtèkun remains our most potent reference point. Its achievements speak for themselves, and no one can deny the remarkable results recorded.

Nigeria’s growing population and evolving crime patterns, require a decentralised policing model. Our current ratio of one Police Officer to 600–650 citizens is already far below the UN’s recommended ratio of 1:450, which, in my view, is still inadequate for a country as complex as ours.

Àmòtèkun is a clear example that, with the right support, State-controlled security structures can work, and work effectively.

Although I am yet to personally confirm it, there are reports filtering in that the United Nations may have recognised Àmòtèkun as a model for effective grassroots policing. If this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, I believe it certainly deserves such recognition.

The demolition of the Cenotaph erected by the Akeredolu administration in memory of the massacred Catholic faithfuls at Owo is eliciting very negative comments, with buck passing between the Oba and Governor Aiyedatiwa. Kindly, shed some light on this incident and the position of the Ondo State Government

Official information on this matter, has already been made public. I believe that suffices. Anything more may amount to unnecessary repetition, or further politicisation of the matter.

What are your views on restructuring Nigeria and constitutional reform? Does Nigeria require a referendum at this point in time? Should Nigeria revert to the Parliamentary system? Or do you think this Presidential system is working? Is this Unitary system though called Federalism, working?

Restructuring Nigeria is inevitable, if we must reach our full potential. The present quasi-unitary system, operating under the guise of Federalism, has created bottlenecks, stifled growth, and weakened institutions.

Before I became the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, I had already committed my personal resources and joined well-meaning groups like Afenifere to advocate for restructuring. Through an NGO I chair, Egalitarian Mission for Africa, I have consistently pushed for a more balanced and equitable governance structure.

Truth must be told, and we need to give credit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In a subtle, yet strategic manner, what I would call a silent revolution, he has been gradually restructuring the country, not just in rhetoric but through actionable reforms.

Take, for instance, the removal of fuel subsidy, a long-avoided economic correction that has freed up resources for States and challenged our consumption-based dependency. The unification of foreign exchange rates, which has brought long-needed clarity and transparency to Nigeria’s forex market. The ongoing tax reforms under the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, aimed at harmonising taxes, eliminating duplication, and improving ease of compliance. The Local Government autonomy drive, including his firm position that States must allow for the democratic running of local government councils. His administration’s support for judicial financial autonomy, which further strengthens the independence of the Judiciary. Legal moves on inland waterways and resource control, particularly around onshore and offshore resource jurisdiction, challenging long-standing central monopolies. Support for the student loan initiative, expanding access to tertiary education, and the proposed education bank to make funding accessible to all. The President’s bold steps towards the creation of a Consumer Credit Scheme, a major building block for middle-class economic empowerment.

And, even in the security space, reforms are underway that have emboldened regional security frameworks like Àmòtèkun, further strengthening arguments for State policing.

These are quiet, but firm steps towards a more decentralised, fair, and responsive Federation. I deeply appreciate them, because they reflect a win-win model of restructuring, one that benefits all segments of Nigeria without the usual noise or political theatre.

Whether we revert to the parliamentary system or reform the presidential model, what matters most is achieving true Federalism, where States control their resources, manage their security, and legislate independently while remaining accountable.

Now, regarding the much-discussed issue of a referendum, may I ask a sincere question: Where is the provision for a referendum in our current Constitution? I have practiced law for over two decades, studied our Constitution thoroughly, used it as the basis of my doctoral thesis, and conducted comparative analyses with several constitutions across the world. I have not come across any such provision, in our current legal framework. So, where exactly is this referendum people constantly refer to? I am open to being educated. Perhaps, it may have been mentioned in previous constitutional drafts, but the current Constitution is silent on it.

That said, a referendum may not be entirely off the table, but the necessary constitutional and institutional groundwork must be laid for it to be credible and effective. What Nigeria truly needs, is the political will to reform. Whatever system we adopt, it must be efficient, inclusive, and rooted in justice.

Thank you Honourable Attorney-General.