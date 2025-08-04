WAFCON Fallout: Abia Waits to Honour Super Falcon’s Esther Okoronkwo

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

After seeing Ijeoma Esther Okoronkwo display a five-star performance that helped Nigeria’s Super Falcons triumph at the recently concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, Abia State is waiting to receive and honour her.

Speaking with newsmen on the performance of Abia-born athletes on national assignments, the Permanent Secretary of Abia State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Cyril Nwaigwe, said that Okoronkwo would be hosted at any appropriate time.

“Our Governor will reward her because he is always ready to support any Abia athlete that did very well (in national and international tournaments),” he said.

According to him, Governor Alex Otti has become a source of encouragement and inspiration for Abia athletes because he appreciates excellent performances, citing the Abia athletes he rewarded with N75 million last November

It is also expected that other Abia female players on the Super Falcons squad that brought home the WAFCON trophy for the 10th time for Nigeria, would be honoured alongside Okoronkwo.

Nwaigwe stated that “Esther Okoronkwo’s performance did not come to us as a surprise” given that Abia athletes have a history of giving their best whenever called on national duty.

Okoronkwo, won the most valuable player(MVP) award for her scintillating performance in the final match against Morocco in which the Falcons came from 0-2 down to defeat the host 3-2.

Though she hails from Abia, the striker developed her football career abroad and has been getting a flood of commendations and admirations for making her home state proud.

After the presidential reception in which President Bola Tinubu handsomely rewarded the triumphant female national football, Okoronkwo is thought to have returned to her base in Canada where she plays for FC Toronto in the Northern Super League.

The Abia Sports Ministry Permanent Secretary said that the just concluded 2nd edition of Governor’s Secondary School Unity Games was meant to discover more talents that would become future stars like Okoronkwo.