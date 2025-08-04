  • Monday, 4th August, 2025

Stanbic IBTC Bank Announces Launch of APPbility

Business | 1 hour ago

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (“Stanbic IBTC”), has launch its enhanced mobile app 3.0 tagged ‘APPbility’ , in its bid to transform the digital financial landscape across Nigeria.

In a statement, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, states: “This is not just another launch; it is a monumental stride in our journey towards leading the charge in financial innovation. With APPbility, we are offering our clients an enhanced digital banking experience and redefining the essence of digital financial transactions in Nigeria”.

Acting Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC, Kunle Adedeji, while explaining some of the new functionalities and rationale behind the launch of the newly revamped app said, “On the Stanbic IBTC mobile 3.0, users can now access new life and general insurance policies through our Insurance Brokerage services; manage their Trust accounts; and deal in mutual funds and other investments via BluNest – the enhanced asset management investment platform. As an internationally astute organisation, users can now transact in English or Mandarin language, thus enabling more seamless cross-border transactions, all from the app.”

