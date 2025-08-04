SGBV : NGO Empowers 100 Women  for Skill Acquisition in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A non-profit and non-governmental organisation, Protect The Child Foundation, has empowered no fewer than 100 Women including People Living with disability (PLWD) for skill acquisition and empowerment support programme in Kogi State.

The skill acquisition includes training in fashion designing, tailoring, catering, photography and videography, cosmetology and other relevant skills so as to support them and their families.

While speaking in her opening remarks during the weekend in Lokoja, the Executive Director of the organization, Mrs. Elizabeth Achimugu, said that the beneficiaries are drawn from Lokoja and Idah local government areas, Kogi State.

She explained this is part of the ongoing implementation of Project Ebulejonu, focusing on sensitization and advocacy against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV)

According to her, “the skill acquisition and empowerment support programme being the third phase of Project Ebulejonu dedicated to the advancement of the rights of women, children and persons with disabilities in Kogi State.

Her words, “The programme is supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria. The empowerment is a follow up of the sensitization and advocacy to markets, schools and relevant stakeholders in the fight against SGBV in Kogi State.

“It is in recognition of the fact that poverty is one of the main drivers of SGBV and that is why we decided to empower selected beneficiaries carefully drawn from the vulnerable population who would be trained in fashion designing, tailoring, catering, photography and videography, cosmetology and other relevant skills so as to support them and their families.

“We are going to train 50 beneficiaries each in Lokoja and Idah, comprising women, girls and persons with living with disabilities for a period of two to three months and will be provided with start-up packs on graduation.

“We want to train and equip the beneficiaries with start-up supports so they can catch the fish themselves instead of feeding them with fish occasionally. Let me also state that our trainers have been carefully selected and will be strictly monitored to ensure that our desired objectives are achieved.”

The Honourable Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hajia Rabietu Okute, represented at the inauguration by the Acting Deputy Director in the Ministry, Mrs. Faith Orisha appreciated the NGO and French Embassy for bringing this kind of beneficial project to Kogi State.



“This is the kind of projects that the state government encourages – programmes that empower women, the girls and the less privileged so they can be empowered to reduce dependence on others and the government for survival.



“I therefore use this opportunity to encourage the beneficiaries to take the skill acquisition training programmes seriously as only those who successfully complete the training that will benefit from the start-up packs set aside by the organization. The programme is more than sharing money and palliatives, so you would have to be committed.”



Some of the beneficiaries who spoke thanked the NGO and the French Embassy for the golden opportunity. Mrs. Blessing Okekwu, a beneficiary and representative of People with Disabilities appreciated the organization and French Embassy for consistently demonstrating inclusivity by always involving PWDs as beneficiaries of their projects.



Another beneficiary, Peace Shaibu thanked the organizers and promised to make the best use of the opportunity to learn catering and receive start-up support capital free of charge.



In a similar vein, a representative of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Director of Lugard Youths Development and Empowerment Initiative, Mr Aminu Okutepa expressed gratitude to Protect the Child Foundation and French Embassy for choosing to implement the laudable skill acquisition and empowerment programme for the benefits of the indigenes and residents of the state.

The programme will no doubt complement the efforts of the state government in poverty reduction”.



A Programme Officer of Protect the Child Foundation, Miss Ann Williams took time to counseled the beneficiaries on entrepreneurship, basic business management and marketing skills so as to ensure sustainability and ultimately break the shackles of poverty.



Similarly, Mrs. Joy Ojogbane, the creative director of a Fashion Hub and one of the trainers of the beneficiaries expressed delight to be part of the trainers and encouraged the beneficiaries to put in their very best and ensure they derive maximum benefits.



However, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Kogi State indicated their willingness to partner and collaborate with the NGO to provide succor and alleviate the suffering of the less privileged in Kogi State.