Police Recruitment: Senior Lawyers React as PSC, Police Academy, Ministry Disagree

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Senior lawyers in the country have reacted to the infighting between the Police Academy Wudil, Kano, the Police Service Commission (PSC), and the Ministry of Police Affairs, over who is empowered by the nation’s extant laws to recruit police officers into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Police Academy Wudil, Kano State, had last week placed an advertorial for applications for admission into the 12th regular course degree programme.

The academy also informed the public that the online application for the admission would open on July 28 and close on September 8, 2025.

But the Police Service Commission, in a statement on Thursday, urged the public to disregard the said advertisement, as it was not aware of it and necessary stakeholders’ input was not sought or received.

These stakeholders, the Commission said, include the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Federal Character Commission, and the Nigeria Police Force, who were not consulted before the said release of the advertisement by the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil.

The PSC further stated that the said advertorial, which was placed in flagrant violation of the required procedure, was an undisguised attempt to undermine the commission, which has the constitutional mandate to recruit, including through the academy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Police Affairs, in a counter-statement on Friday, challenged the stance of the PSC, stating that the ongoing application is valid and the admission process followed due process in line with the National Universities Commission (NUC) and Federal Ministry of Police Affairs guidelines.

The statement, signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations Unit, Bolaji Oladimeji Kazeem, said, “The PSC has no constitutional role in university admissions, and its statement is therefore legally baseless and misleading.”

He urged interested applicants and the public to disregard the said disclaimer, noting that the online application portal remains open as earlier advertised.

Nevertheless, the position of the ministry is in contrast with information obtained from the academy’s website, which states that “The Police Service Commission has the sole responsibility for appointments into the Nigeria Police Force”.

Application forms, the Academy’s website stated are obtainable from the Police Service Commission or Force Headquarters websites after advertisement in national news.

But reacting to the ongoing face-off between the three government institutions, senior lawyers shared their thoughts on the brewing controversy.

The learned silks anchored their opinions on the relevant sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), as well as the judgement of the Supreme Court on an earlier dispute between the Commission and the Force Headquarters.

Speaking on the controversies, constitutional lawyer Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN) stressed the need for government institutions to respect decisions of the Supreme Court, having regard to their finality and binding effects.

He said, “Well, the Supreme Court has spoken, and that is final. You know, in Nigeria, we always like to operate in breach. Now, the civil service commission employs civil servants. Why should the Police Service Commission not select policemen? There is a difference between political offices and service offices.

“If you look at the civil service, you find that if a Permanent Secretary becomes the Head of Service while in service, and the person who appointed him moves out, he can revert to the civil service position he had; it’s there in the Constitution.

“So, I don’t see why the Supreme Court would make a decision and individuals are fighting. Now, what we have to consider is this: is presence in a police service employment in the Police Force? That is the point that would have to be discussed.

“Is training in the Police Academy taken to be recruitment of police? Yes, if it is, then the Police Service Commission has to be involved. They can then authorise the Academy to assist them in doing it.

“But it cannot be done without the Commission knowing. You see, when you even sue policemen in court, sometimes if you don’t join the Police Service Commission, you will not be able to recover your damages. So, let’s stop making much ado about nothing. The Supreme Court has spoken, and everybody should follow. That is the path of discipline.”

On his part, the former Attorney General (AG) of Abia State and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Solomon Akuma (SAN), said the power of the Police Commission to employ as an executive body is clear and unambiguous.

According to him, “If you look at the Constitution, that was the quarrel between the Police Service Commission and the former Inspector General of Police. There was a time they allowed them to employ ten thousand policemen. So, the IGP wanted to do that without going through the Commission; it led to litigation.

“But I know that the Constitution gave the Police Service Commission the power to employ, and that is what they are relying on. So, anybody coming into the Police…whoever is handling it must do it with the consent of the Police Service Commission.

“Therefore, if you are going to the academy, and from that academy, it will be like you have been engaged in the Nigeria Police, that after the academy, you become a staff member of the Nigeria Police, the Police Service Commission must have a hand, and an upper hand, in it.”

Noting that the issue is that people know the right thing but don’t want to do it, the senior lawyer stated that the Constitution is there and the warring parties can’t claim ignorance.

“If you look at the schedule…you will see the Police Service Commission is called an executive body. it will state who constitutes it, who appoints them, and it will also state their functions. So, when you see it, you will now know whether anybody can do anything when it gets to appointment and promotion. Because somebody who appoints also promotes,” he said.

He further argued that “Those people going to that place, unless they are just going to school and would not be employed in the Police, then the institution can enrol students, train them, and then they will go.

“But if they are to be employed in the Police as cadets, then the proper institution to process their entry will be the Police Service Commission, who will employ them and now send them to the academy for training,” he further explained.

Also, the Police Service Commission (PSC), in a separate statement on Sunday, said it is yet to commence the process for the recruitment of police officers for the year 2025.

The Commission stated the stories currently circulating on social media, indicating that the exercise has started and inviting applications, are misleading and mischievous.

The statement, signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said, “The Commission has not commenced this exercise and will obviously follow established procedures and processes when it is ready.

“It hereby advises prospective candidates to ignore the publications and wait for official communication. The Commission frowns on this consistent attempt to fraudulently confuse the public each time there are preparations for recruitment.”

Calling on relevant security agencies to go after these fraudsters and protect the integrity of police recruitment, the Commission noted that it will continue to ensure that the exercise is transparent and in line with established rules and regulations.

Ani warned the fraudsters to stay off the Commission’s programmes, as they would be identified and sanctioned according to the law.