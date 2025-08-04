NPFL Youth League to Hold in Ikenne, Umuahia and Kano

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs have been zoned into three groups for the NPFL Youth League for U-19 players.

The league will be played in Ikenne, Umuahia and Kano where the clubs located in geographical proximity have been grouped.

In Ikenne, the league will commence today, Monday, August 4, 2025, and will host Remo Stars, Shooting Stars, Ikorodu City, Sunshine Stars, Kwara United and Bendel Insurance. It will be concluded on August 9.

Teams zoned to Kano are hosts Kano Pillars, El-Kanemi Warriors, Katsina United, Nasarawa United, Niger Tornadoes and Plateau United. Their matches hold from August 10 to 16th.

To battle in Umuahia for a place in the final playoff are Abia Warriors, Akwa United, Enyimba, Rangers, Heartland, Bayelsa United, Rivers United and Lobi Stars.

The two top teams on the log at the end of round-rubbing fixtures will qualify for the Top-Six finals that will be played to determine the overall champions. The U-19 NPFL Youth League is a part of the concluded 2024/25 season activities.