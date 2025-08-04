Nigerian Army Neutralises Terrorists, Arrests Suspects, and Recovers Weapons in Sustained Nationwide Operations

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Army has sustained its operational momentum across various theatres of operation, recording major successes between 30 July and 2 August 2025. In a series of coordinated missions, troops neutralised terrorists, arrested four suspects, rescued kidnapped victims, and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and illicit materials.

In Borno State, troops of 19 Brigade Garrison encountered ISWAP/JAS terrorists at Kekeno, Kukawa Local Government Area, triggering a fierce gun duel that forced the assailants to retreat. During the pursuit, troops recovered 67 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 81 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm belt links, and 21 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition. Additional recoveries included a hand grenade and an improvised explosive device planted along the Monguno–Kekeno supply route, which was successfully detonated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

In Taraba State, a joint operation involving Sector 3 of Operation WHIRL STROKE and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) led to the arrest of a suspected gunrunner in Wukari. Items recovered included 362 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one round of 7.62mm NATO, a motorcycle, three mobile phones, and the sum of Eight Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand, One Hundred Naira (₦842,100) in cash.

Elsewhere in Delta State, troops of 63 Brigade Garrison, in conjunction with the Nigerian Police, successfully rescued three kidnapped victims—two female students and an adult male—around Otulu Forest in Oshimili North Local Government Area. One kidnapper was neutralised during the rescue mission. Troops also recovered one AK-47 magazine loaded with 16 rounds of 7.62mm Special, five mobile phones, four school bags, and the sum of Three Million, Six Hundred Thousand Naira (₦3.6 million) in cash. The victims were safely evacuated for medical attention.

In a separate development, troops of 323 Artillery Regiment operating in Ondo State arrested a suspected criminal along the Ikare-Ekiti road. The suspect was found in possession of a dane gun, a machete, and a black mask. He has since been handed over to the police for prosecution.

In Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, working in synergy with Tantita Security Operatives, apprehended a suspected illegal oil bunkerer in possession of three sacks of illegally refined petroleum products. The arrest and confiscated items were processed in line with Operation DELTA SAFE protocols.

These sustained and coordinated operations underscore the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity, combating criminality, and restoring peace and stability across the country. The Nigerian Army remains resolute and proactive in ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians.