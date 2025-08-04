Nigeria, Algeria Deepen Diplomatic Ties as New Embassy Chancery Project Commences in Algiers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and Algeria have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations following a high-level diplomatic engagement between the ministers of foreign affairs of both countries, Yusuf Tuggar (Nigeria), and Ahmed Attaf (Algeria).

According to a statement on Sunday by the spokesman of Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim AbdulKadir, during the meeting, both ministers exchanged views on shared strategic interests and pledged to deepen cooperation across political, economic, and multilateral platforms.

He disclosed that emphasis was placed on revitalizing the Nigeria-Algeria Binational Commission, enhancing regional coordination, and promoting African priorities on the global stage.

He said in a related development, Tuggar also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Chancery building for the Embassy of Nigeria in Algiers.

He said the event, which held at Dely Ibrahim—the diplomatic enclave in the Algerian capital—was attended by senior officials, Embassy staff, and members of the Nigerian community.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister noted the project marks a significant step in modernizing Nigeria’s diplomatic infrastructure. The new Chancery is designed with eco-friendly architecture, enhanced security features, and upgraded facilities to improve consular service delivery and working conditions for foreign service personnel.

He said the construction is scheduled to begin immediately and is expected to be completed within 18 months, in line with the ministry’s broader reform agenda aimed at projecting Nigeria’s image abroad and fostering international cooperation