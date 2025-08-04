NAFDAC Seizes N20.5bn Worth of Fake Drugs, Tomatoe Paste at Onne Port

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that its officers impounded 16 containers of substandard and falsified pharmaceutical products imported through Onne Port with estimated street value of N20.5billion.

A statement signed by NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, said the seized consignment comprised 11 containers of various unregistered/banned pharmaceutical products as well as 4 containers of unwholesome tomato paste.

It said that the seized goods were handed over at Onne Port, Port Harcourt on Saturday to the Director-General (NAFDAC) by the Comptroller-General (Nigeria Customs Service) as part of the institutional collaborative synergy between the two organizations

“Among the various substandard regulated products seized were 1.3 Million Bottles of Codeine Syrup, ( a highly controlled Prescription-Only Medicine), 12.6 million Tablets of Tramadol, a highly addictive Prescription-Only Drug product used for the management of Post-Operative Pain in Adults, as well as 9.3 Million Tablets of Substandard and Falsified (Branded) Diclofenac Tablets (A Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Prescription Drug used for the Management of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis).

“Other regulated products seized include 280 Packages of Hyergra Tablets, (A falsified brand of Sildenafil Citrate for the management of Erectile Dysfunction in Men) as well as 4 containers of Unregistered and substandard Tomato paste,” it said.

In the statement, Director-General (NAFDAC) commended the Comptroller-General of Customs and his Team for joining the fight against the importation of illicit, substandard and unwholesome products,

Adeyeye warned unscrupulous merchants both at home and abroad, that under her watch, substandard and fake food and drug products will not be allowed access to our people.

According to her, recent threats of death, kidnapping of our staff and other attempts to dampen their zeal will continue to fail, “because God, as well as our people are on our side”.

Adeyeye called on all well-meaning Nigerians to partner with NAFDAC by reporting all suspected cases of manufacture, importation, distribution or sale of fake and substandard products through NAFDAC’s offices nationwide or through the agency’s various social media channels.

She highlighted the dangers of consumption of unwholesome products, which include: Acute Food Poisoning and Gastrointestinal Illness from adulterants in expired food products; Nutritional Deficiencies and undermined food value; chronic organ damage from toxic metabolites and heavy metals in expired food; Increased cancer risk from expired colorants, dyes and preservatives.