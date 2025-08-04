LEAD Integrated Security Solutions Launches in Lagos, Signals a New Era for Tech-Driven Security in Africa

Uzoma Mba

A new player with global backing is setting out to transform Nigeria’s private security industry through smart surveillance, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and predictive threat detection. On Thursday, 24 July 2025, LEAD Integrated Security Solutions (LISS)—a subsidiary of the US-based LEAD Security Group—officially launched its operations in Lagos, positioning itself as a pioneer of digital-first security services on the continent.

Hosted at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, the unveiling drew an audience of security experts, foreign partners, and industry stakeholders, all aligned around a shared vision of modernising Africa’s approach to security.

For Ifeanyi Obinali, President and CEO of LISS, the mission is clear: blend physical security with cutting-edge digital tools to tackle Nigeria’s growing and complex security threats.

“What we see in Nigeria is a lot more of physical security. What we are trying to do is bring a combination of physical and digital security,” Obinali stated. “AI is no longer the next big thing—it is the now thing. We need systems that can detect threats early and alert communities and law enforcement before incidents occur.”

A seasoned crisis response expert and member of the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), Obinali said the company is kicking off in Nigeria as a launchpad for gradual expansion across Africa. With over 350 professionals already deployed across New York and New Jersey, its US parent company brings a record of proven expertise into the Nigerian market.

According to Obinali, Nigeria’s security landscape is overdue for a technological overhaul—and LISS is entering to fill that void through the integration of human intelligence with AI-powered surveillance systems.

Backing this vision, Mike Petty, Managing Director of Thermal Imaging Radar, USA, said: “We are happy to partner with LISS in deploying top-tier technology that will revolutionise security in Nigeria and across Africa.”

From Kenya, Tobias See, Managing Director of Riley Falcon Security Services, Nairobi, described the move as bold and timely. “Africa has a unique security landscape. Our solutions must be custom-built for our realities. LISS is on the right track,” he noted.

Brigadier General Ahmed Mohammed (Rtd), Senior Regional Vice President of ASIS, praised Obinali for returning home with a wealth of knowledge from the US security industry. “LISS has proven itself in the US market through excellence and professionalism. I am confident the same success will be replicated here in Nigeria,” he added.

The event also spotlighted the growing intersection of cybersecurity, data science, and local innovation in African security architecture. Emmanuel Enamejewa, cybersecurity engineer and threat detection expert, underscored the urgency of leveraging AI, digital forensics, and homegrown systems to confront the continent’s vulnerabilities.

“All around us, there are threats — both physical and digital. What makes Africa unique is that we are still laid back in technological advancement,” he said. “There’s not enough awareness when it comes to security response. That is why companies like LEAD Integrated Security Solutions are redefining the space by deploying special technologies, like the one showcased today.”

Enamejewa stressed the importance of government support, skilled talent, and infrastructure in making such technologies effective and sustainable.

“When it comes to homegrown technology, you need the right talent, expertise, and exposure,” he explained. “Beyond that, there must be commitment, and the government has to create an enabling environment for these solutions to thrive.”

He pointed to the country’s porous borders as an area where smart surveillance could make a real difference. “Take a cue from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. Israel has been able to respond to threats effectively using AI-powered systems without necessarily deploying personnel to every point,” he said. “Technology like tunnel detection and smart surveillance fences could be deployed across Nigeria’s borders, particularly in the Northeast, to curb criminal activities.”

Describing Nigeria’s current stage as “baby steps” in technology integration, Enamejewa expressed optimism: “With the coming of the technology showcased today, I believe we are on the right path.”

In his role as Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Hyacinth Nwafor, Managing Director of Hybridnewsng Global Digital Media Limited, framed the launch not just as a commercial entry, but a foundational moment for a new security paradigm in Africa.

“What a joy it is to stand before you on this special day — a day that marks the official unveiling of Lead Integrated Security Solutions, a brand that is set to redefine the future of security innovation in Nigeria and across the continent,” he said.

Nwafor added that LISS enters the space “not to merely compete, but to lead,” offering services that are “not only proactive but also predictive — harnessing technology, innovation, and expertise to stay ahead of the threats.”

He said LISS represents more than infrastructure or software—it symbolises a philosophy of accessible, trustworthy, and visionary security for African societies.

“LISS represents trust, vision, and transformation. It is built by a team of seasoned professionals and visionaries who believe that safety and security should be affordable, accessible, and adaptable,” he said.

He concluded by urging guests to see the event not just as a business launch but as the start of a new chapter in Nigeria’s security future.

“This is not just the beginning of a company. It is the rise of a brand with purpose… Let’s remember this day as the day we witnessed the launch of leadership in security — the LISS way,” Nwafor said.

The evening featured technology showcases, networking, and strategic engagements aimed at opening a new frontier for intelligent security systems in Nigeria and beyond.