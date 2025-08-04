Lagos Veterinary Association Alerts Public on Rabies Outbreak

Sunday Okobi

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), under the leadership Dr. Ofua Mark, has informed the public of a confirmed outbreak of rabies in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

A statement signed and ade available yesterday to the media by Dr. Mark noted that the outbreak was detected through the vigilant surveillance efforts of the NVMA and has been confirmed by the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Vom, Plateau State.

Mark noted that the NVMA has promptly notified the relevant government authorities, including the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and “in response, the authorities have initiated immediate measures to contain the outbreak, including contact tracing and isolation protocols in the affected area to prevent further spread of this zoonotic disease.”

The NVMA commended the swift action of the government and its commitment to public safety.

According to him, “Rabies is a preventable viral disease primarily transmitted through dog bites, and the NVMA urges residents of Ajah-Lekki and surrounding areas to remain calm but vigilant.”

“Pet owners are strongly advised to ensure their dogs are vaccinated against rabies and to report any suspected cases of animal bites or unusual animal behaviour to veterinary authorities immediately.”

The NVMA also encouraged the public to avoid contact with stray or unvaccinated animals and to seek prompt medical attention if bitten.

The association, in collaboration with the National Veterinary Research Institute and LASG, expressed steadfastness in its commitment to monitoring the situation closely.

“Through our ongoing surveillance and advocacy for robust rabies control measures, we are working tirelessly to safeguard the health of both animals and humans in Lagos State. There is no cause for alarm, as the situation is under control, and the NVMA will continue to provide updates as necessary.

“For further inquiries or to report suspected cases, please contact the Lagos State NVMA or the nearest veterinary clinic. Together, we can ensure a rabies-free Lagos,” the association stressed.