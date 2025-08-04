Kida Dedicates D’Tigress’ Historic AfroBasket Win to President Tinubu

Duro Ikhazuagbe

On the night that Amy Okonkwo, Ezinne Kalu, and Victoria Macaulay accounted for 49 points, more than half of D’Tigress’ total in the 78-64 win over hard-fighting Mali, Musa Kida, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has dedicated the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket victory to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The final was a tale of resilience. After trailing 21–26 in the first quarter, the Nigerian queens roared back with commanding performances in the next three quarters: 20–15, 20–15, and 17–8, showcasing the grit and tactical brilliance that has become their trademark.

Okonkwo in particular spent the entire final game on the floor inside the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. She was eventually named the 2025 AfroBasket Most Valuable Player (MVP). She has now joined a unique group of players with two MVP awards, alongside Mfon Udoka (2003 and 2005), Aya Traore (2009 and 2015), and Nacissela Mauricio (2011 and 2013).

A jubilant Kida credited Tinubu’s leadership and the Renewed Hope agenda for revitalizing Nigerian sports.

“Tonight in Abidjan, our D’Tigress have done the extraordinary: “Mission Five” has become Mission V Accomplished! Five AfroBasket titles in a row, and not losing a single match to any African national team is not just dominance, it is our legacy,” Kida declared.

“These fearless women have shown the world what it means to have the Nigerian fighting spirit: resilient, bold, and unstoppable. We proudly dedicate this historic victory to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose unwavering commitment to revitalizing sports under the Renewed Hope agenda has sparked a new era for athletes across the nation.”

“Your leadership continues to inspire every slam dunk, every rebound, every triumph. Nigeria stands tall tonight, not just as champions, but as a beacon of what is possible when hope is renewed and excellence is pursued.”

Under Kida’s stewardship, D’Tigress have evolved into a world-class powerhouse, winning four of their five consecutive AfroBasket titles and making history at the Paris 2024 Olympics as the first African team to reach the quarterfinals of the prestigious global event.

The victory not only extended their unbeaten run to 29 games—a streak dating back to their last loss in 2015—but also solidified their status as the most dominant force in African women’s basketball.

Earlier yesterday, South Sudan’s Bright Starlets became the first debutants to win continental medal when they defeated 11-time champions Senegal 66-65 to win the bronze of the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket Championship.

The South Sudanese entered the championship on a wild card and capped it with their first ever medal in the continental showpiece.

Their win over Senegal, who were looking to end a decade-long wait for gold, makes it the third time the West Africans have missed out on the podium in 26 editions. They missed in the inaugural edition in 1966 and in 2021 in Cameroon, finishing fourth on both occasions.