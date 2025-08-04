JMG Reaffirms Commitment to Youth Empowerment on World Youth Skills Day

Ejiofor Alike

As the world marks World Youth Skills Day, JMG, a leading electro-mechanical solutions provider, reaffirms its commitment to youth development in Nigeria.

In a statement issued yesterday, JMG stated that it is dedicated to equipping the youth with relevant technical and industrial skills that drive sustainable economic growth and national advancement.

With Nigeria’s youth making up over 60% of the population, JMG said it believes that the future of the nation rests squarely on the shoulders of a well-trained, empowered, and technologically skilled generation.

Through its robust technical training programmes, apprenticeship initiatives, and partnerships with educational institutions, JMG has continued to champion capacity building in areas such as electrical engineering, automation, energy solutions, and industrial systems.

“At JMG, we don’t just see youth as the leaders of tomorrow — we recognize them as the changemakers of today,” said the Group General Manager, JMG, Rabi Jammal.

“World Youth Skills Day is a powerful reminder that building a sustainable and inclusive future begins with deliberate investment in practical, hands-on skills. For us, that means empowering young people with the tools to thrive in key sectors like power, infrastructure, and industrial development — where their innovation can truly shape the future.”

Over the years, JMG has empowered Nigerians through its structured technical training programmes, equipping them with real-world skills and industry-relevant knowledge. The company remains deeply committed to nurturing local talent — not just to make them job-ready, but to inspire a new generation of innovators and leaders capable of driving meaningful change within their communities and beyond.

On this occasion, JMG calls on the private sector, policymakers, and educational institutions to deepen their investments in youth development and work collaboratively to shape a workforce that will power Nigeria’s future.